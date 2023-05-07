Meghan Markle pictured hiking amid King Charles' coronation – new photos

Meghan Markle has been pictured enjoying a relaxing hike in Montecito, California amid King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation celebrations.

The 41-year-old former Suits star looked relaxed during her brisk walk, keeping herself busy while her husband Prince Harry was attending his father King Charles' coronation in the UK. Meghan, who confirmed her decision to not attend the momentous occasion last month, was in high spirits as she laughed and chatted with friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak.

Clad in a casual hiking look, Meghan rocked black leggings, a low-cut vest top and a waterproof jacket. Sporting a straw hat, stylish sunglasses and wearing a bandana knotted around her neck, she looked effortlessly beautiful for her daytime outing.

It's been a busy weekend for Meghan, who celebrated her son Prince Archie's fourth birthday on Saturday and was determined to make the most of the weekend despite Harry's absence.

New reports by the Mail on Sunday confirmed Archie had a "private celebration" on his birthday at Harry and Meghan’s £11 million mansion in Montecito, California.

Meghan Markle was pictured hiking amid King Charles' coronation celebrations

The youngster was reportedly treated to Meghan's go-to dessert, a lemon cake with fruit picked from the trees in their own garden.

Harry's appearance at the coronation marked his first reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, since the Queen's funeral in September.

It was also the first time Harry has been seen with his family since his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and his explosive memoir Spare.

Meghan was seen hiking with friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak

Harry did not play a major role in the coronation ceremony and jetted straight back to the US following the Westminster Abbey service.

The Duke of Sussex caught a British Airways flight that arrived at LAX airport at 7.30pm local time (3.30am UK time), allowing him to get home to Montecito in time to see Archie on his special day.

Despite only being in the UK for a flying visit, it appeared Prince Harry enjoyed his time on British soil, chatting animatedly with his cousins, as well as his aunt, Princess Anne.

© Getty Prince Harry jetted straight back to the US after the coronation

In recent years, Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family has been a subject of intense scrutiny. Their decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in early 2020 shocked the world.

Since then, the couple have relocated to California, where they have continued to work on their charitable endeavours, including the launch of their Archewell Foundation, and have spoken out on issues such as mental health and racial injustice.

In March 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also took part in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they made a number of allegations against the royal family. They were reunited with the family during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last June and then again at her funeral in September.

© Instagram Meghan stayed at home in Montecito with children Archie and Lilibet

King Charles and Queen Camilla were anointed and crowned in front of 2,300 guests at the country's first coronation to be staged in 70 years.

The ceremony began at 11am and included many stages before both were crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury in a historic moment watched by the eyes of the world.

