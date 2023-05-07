Prince Harry arrives in the US for Prince Archie's birthday

The Duke of Sussex returned to Meghan Markle in California

It's been a busy couple of days for Prince Harry, who landed in the UK on Saturday morning after taking a commercial flight from California.

The Duke of Sussex then made his way to Westminster Abbey for his father's coronation ceremony, before making a swift exit, with reports saying he was already on the way to Heathrow at 2 PM on Saturday afternoon, when his family members were on their way to Buckingham Palace for their balcony appearance.

It is believed he flew back to America so quickly in order to celebrate his son Archie's fourth birthday.

© Getty The Duke wanted to be back home in Montecito to celebrate son Archie's 4th birthday

HELLO! looked into the flight times from London to LA on Saturday afternoon, and suspect Harry might have caught the 3:45 PM flight, London time, which landed him in California at 18:55 on Saturday evening Californian time – hopefully in time to spend a few hours with his young son on his special day.

Did Prince Harry enjoy the coronation?

Despite only being in the UK for a flying visit, it appeared Prince Harry enjoyed his time on British soil, chatting animatedly with his cousins, as well as his aunt, Princess Anne.

© Getty Prince Harry beaming at Princess Anne

Princess Anne was spotted jovially greeting her nephew, with Harry responding with a wide, open smile as they chatted.

He also shared a joke with Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with Edoardo putting a matey arm around Harry in a show of support.

© Getty The trio were all smiles as they entered the Abbey

Prince Harry also came face to face with his brother and father - watch the moment the cameras panned to his face as his family members arrived for the coronation, including the Prince and Princess of Wales' children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WATCH: Prince Harry’s reaction to King Charles caught on camera at coronation

The Duke, who does not have any formal role in the coronation, looked dapper in a suit for the service instead of a traditional military uniform, though he still wore his military medals.

NEED TO KNOW: King Charles III's coronation timetable: an hour-by-hour guide

Before stepping down, Prince Harry wore uniforms to mark his former positions as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations.

© Getty Prince Harry looked smart

Because he is no longer a working member of the royal family, he is no longer able to wear his uniform for royal occasions.

We hope the Duke had a comfortable flight back to the US, and enjoys the remainder of Archie's birthday, with minimal jetlag for all of his traveling!

Read on for the best photos of Harry from the coronation...

© Getty Prince Harry was pictured taking an Order of Service with him

© Getty The Duke spoke to fellow attendees

© Getty Prince Harry wore his military medals