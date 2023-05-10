Prince William and Princess Kate's sensible health decision regarding their home

The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely seeing benefits from their health choice

From the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, to King Charles and Queen Camilla, it is customary for royal couples to have separate bedrooms, and it's likely the Prince and Princess of Wales will follow this tradition in future.

While separate beds are sometimes believed to be a sign of trouble in marriage, Jessica Alderson, relationship expert and co-founder of the So Synchd dating app, says this is far from the truth.

"One of the biggest relationship myths is that sleeping in separate beds is a sign of an unhealthy relationship, but this isn't necessarily true," she says. "Sleeping in separate beds as a couple can be a liberating experience and allows each person to have their own space.

Princess Kate and Prince William's reported bedroom choice could be good for their relationship

"When couples have separate beds, they can make their own choices regarding sleeping habits, such as preferences around temperature, bedding, and sleeping routines. It can lead to much better sleep quality for both people, which can positively impact all areas of their lives, including the quality of their relationship together."

Not only is having separate bedrooms good for sleep, but it's also beneficial for our health, according to sleep expert Martin Seeley of MattressNextDay, who reveals that sharing a bed can affect our health.

How does sleeping next to someone impact your health?

Increased risk of infection

Sharing a bed with someone who has an infectious illness can increase your risk of getting sick. For example, if your partner has a cold or the flu, you are more likely to catch it if you share a bed.

Allergies

If you or your partner have allergies, sharing a bed can exacerbate symptoms. Dust mites, pet dander and other allergens can accumulate in bedding and trigger allergic reactions. Princess Kate is said to suffer with hay fever, so her own bed could soothe her allergies.

Poor sleep posture

Sharing a bed may also contribute to poor sleep posture. Sleeping in a position that puts strain on the neck or spine can lead to chronic pain and discomfort. King Charles is known to have a chronically bad back, so his and Queen Camilla's choice to have a bed each is likely helpful!

Do royal couples sleep in the same bed?

As depicted in Netflix series, The Crown, it is believed the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip did not sleep in the same bed, or even the same room, which originally raised the belief that royal couples don't share a bed.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip didn't share a bed

King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly have three bedrooms; one each and one to share, however, this has never (and probably won't ever) been confirmed.

King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly have a bedroom each

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip mainly resided between Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, with a vast array of bedrooms to choose from, and the same goes for Charles and Camilla's sprawling homes, but Princess Kate and Prince William's main residence of Adelaide Cottage perhaps does not offer the same luxury.

Their home has four bedrooms, so it seems likely they now share a room, unless their children, George, Charlotte and Louis are bunking in together.

As new generations of the royal family take to the spotlight, we see the way the monarchy works changing, with announcements being made on Instagram and more candid looks into their private lives. So, perhaps the archaic tradition of not sharing a bed is a thing of the past and more modern royals such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Zara and Mike Tindall do snuggle up together.

