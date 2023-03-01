Why Princess Kate's big move could wreak havoc on her allergies this spring The Prince and Princess of Wales have been through a period of transition

The last 12 months have seen a lot of change take place for Prince William and Princess Kate.

Not only were they given new titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, last summer saw the duo, along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, move from Kensington Palace in central London to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate.

While living in the more rural location is likely a lovely change, with less pollution and more room for the young royals to play outside, it could spell trouble for Princess Kate this spring and summer, as she has an allergy to pollen, which will be in abundance in Windsor's Great Park and in their garden at Adelaide Cottage.

The Princess of Wales has never spoken about her allergy to pollen, but she has been spotted reacting adversely to flowers on several occasions, hinting that her hay fever is easily triggered.

Princess Kate has been spotted sneezing delicately on several occasions

The mum-of-three has been pictured a number of times sneezing during the spring and summer months - including during a ride in the carriage during Royal Ascot, on the Buckingham Palace balcony and at Chelsea Flower Show, while in 2022 Princess Kate was seen with visibly red, irritated eyes during an outdoor engagement.

Hay fever sufferers will know that they can build up a tolerance to the pollen where they live, becoming more used to it, so Princess Kate's hay fever may well play up this year, given that she's living in a new environment – not to mention they're more likely to be surrounded by flower and trees in their new home.

Princess Kate is likely to be around flowers more often

Adelaide cottage has a history of botanical greatness, and a historic painting reveals it once had an outdoor fountain and circular flowerbeds.

As the four-bedroom cottage is set within the Great Windsor Park estate, the first thing we can be sure of is that the views from the garden will be pretty spectacular. Very different from their inner-city living situation at Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace.

Despite her allergies, Princess Kate has been known to dabble in garden design - do you remember the seriously impressive garden the royal created?

