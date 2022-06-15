Kate Middleton's severe allergy – did you spot it?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge always looks picture-perfect, but photos of the royal out and about on Tuesday showed that she suffers from allergies.

MORE: From Princess Charlotte to Kate Middleton - all the times royals suffered from hay fever

During a visit on Tuesday, Prince William's wife looked visibly red around the eyes, hinting at her hay fever woes – and it's not the first time that pollen allergy has given Duchess Catherine issues.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton look amused at Prince Louis during Jubilee

The mum-of-three has been pictured a number of times sneezing during the spring and summer months - including during a ride in the carriage during Royal Ascot, on the Buckingham Palace balcony and at Chelsea Flower Show.

SEE: Duchess Kate oozes vintage glamour in Chanel-style heels - and M&S has a £45 lookalike

LOOK: Kate Middleton is a vision of beauty in angelic white dress for poignant occasion

Tuesday was the first time the Duchess has appeared to suffer from eye issues as a result of pollen, though. So why does pollen wreak havoc on our eyes?

"Pollen sets off a cascade of inflammatory reactions and this triggers your body to go into self-defence mode," says Alex Ionides ophthalmic surgeon at Moorfields Eye Hospital, who co-founded eyecare brand MTHK.

Duchess Kate's eyes looked red and sore on Tuesday

"When the cells in your eyelids release histamine, the blood vessels leak fluid, protein and other inflammatory cells that result in redness, itching, and watery eyes to name a few," Alex continues.

SEE: Kate Middleton's Ray-Ban sunglasses are now 34% off in the Amazon sale

There are a few clever ways to ease itchy, red eyes that have been affected by hay fever.

MTHK's Eye Spray for Dry Eyes gives the surface of the eyes a hit of much-needed moisture to alleviate stinging for up to eight hours – plus, it doubles up as an eye wash to clear pollutants and allergens from the eyes.

MTHK Eye Spray for Dry Eyes, £14.99/$18.02, Amazon

Peep Club's Heated Eye Wand is ideal for alleviating dry eyes too. The magic wand was created with an optometrist to help dry eyes produce tears that hydrate the eyes, moisturising them and ridding pollen from the area.

Peep Club Eye Wanted Heated LED Massager, £60/$96, Wolf & Badger

Lumity Ice Globes are ideal if you get puffy eyes during hay fever season. Hold the frozen orbs against your eyes to take down redness and soothe irritation.

Lumity Skin Routines Ice Globe Roller, £35, John Lewis

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.