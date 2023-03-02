Princess Kate's appearance sparks speculation among fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales delighted the public this week during several engagements in honour of St. David's Day.

While fans were impressed by Princess Kate's prowess on a spin bike in South Wales and her poise during a parade in Windsor, it was her beauty look that had royal watchers captivated. Take a look at her appearance in the video below....

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate battle it out on spin bikes

Princess Kate most often wears her brunette hair in tumbling waves, but on Tuesday her mane was looking remarkably longer and fans think they know why.

"Her hair is getting so long. I wonder if she's been growing it out in preparation for the coronation. The thought of this fills me with anticipation!" one wrote.

Princess Kate's hair looked longer than ever

Indeed, Princess Kate's hair is looking longer than it has in recent years, maintaining its thick, lustrous appearance.

If you're keen to grow your hair long like the Princess of Wales, there are ways to help your hair stay healthy – but it has nothing to do with the products you apply to your hair.

Haircare such as hair masks that promise longer hair won't actually make your hair any longer. While they will condition your existing mane, making it look healthier and shinier and stopping it from splitting, they won’t make a difference to the length.

To help hair grow, hair supplements are your best bet. Unlike hair products, hair supplements won't have any impact on your existing hair.

Princess Kate's hair always looks glossy

Instead, they improve the health of the hairs that are in the growth stage. They tend to take about three months for you to see a difference, with the Coronation around three months away, Princess Kate could start taking them now to enhance her hair.

When you're looking for supplements to help grow your hair, the main ingredient to look for is biotin. It helps the body create keratin, which is the protein most of your hair is made of.

We recommend beauty-editor-approved Hair Gain Gummies, £29.99 for 60, or if you don't like gummies, try JS Health's Hair + Energy capsules, £29.99 for 60 capsules.

They include kelp which promotes growth factors connected to the hair cycle, and Rochelle Humes credits these with getting her hair back to its best after suffering from postpartum hair loss.

