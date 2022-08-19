Lady Louise Windsor's life will change in this major way at university Scotland will be very different to Berkshire!

Lady Louise Windsor received her A-level results on Thursday, and a statement released by the palace announced that the Queen's granddaughter will be heading to St Andrews University in September to study English.

Sophie Wessex's daughter undertook her A-levels at St Mary's School in Ascot, and we have a feeling her Scottish university will be rather different to the Berkshire private school she's used to.

The 18-year-old is a keen carriage driver, a hobby she inherited from her grandfather Prince Philip, but St Andrews offers a wide range of different sports the young royal is sure to throw herself into.

Students at St Andrews have access to some of the best sporting facilities in Scotland, according to the university's website, which includes indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a climbing wall and 3G and sand-dressed synthetic pitches.

There are over 50 student sports clubs on offer for Lady Louise to join, with everything from cheerleading and canoeing, to ice skating and mountaineering, to pole dancing and even ultimate frisbee and surfing.

Lady Louise loves unusual sports

The huge variety of sports clubs available at St Andrews will be exciting for Lady Louise. A fan of carriage driving, she's likely to be keen on other more unusual activities, which weren't on offer at her school.

St Mary's in Ascot offered more traditional sporting options, including hockey, netball, tennis and athletics, as well as gymnastics, swimming, cross-country and cricket.

Lady Louise and her family enjoyed the Commonwealth Games in 2022

We daresay Prince Edward's daughter will be trying her hand at a fair few of the exciting sports on offer at her new university.

Lady Louise is following in the footsteps of her cousin Prince William, and his wife Duchess Kate, who met at St Andrews. Though their involvement in sport while studying in Scotland isn't known, the two were spotted on a university ski trip, so we suspect they dabbled in a few of the activities on offer!

