Why the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor's holiday is extra sentimental Prince Edward joined the mother-daughter duo in Switzerland

Lady Louise Windsor and her mother Sophie Wessex are currently on a ski trip with Prince Edward, with exclusive photos showing the family having a carefree time on the slopes.

The Countess of Wessex is a proficient skier, with snow holidays holding special importance to the 58-year-old. While many of the royal family, including Zara and Mike Tindall, are keen skiers, snow sports are extra sentimental to Sophie.

Sophie Wessex loves skiing (Backgrid)

Prior to marrying Prince Edward, the royal did a season as a ski rep in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, which is around five hours from the Corviglia Ski Club where the family is holidaying.

While it's not known exactly what Prince Edward's wife's role entailed, ski representatives are normally in charge of ensuring that trips run smoothly for holiday-makers, and involve liaison with hotels and chalets, ski schools and ski hire.

Sophie isn't the only royal to have worked at a ski resort in her younger years - Sarah Ferguson worked as a chalet maid in the fancy Swiss resort of Verbier, with her role likely to have required her to be responsible for general housekeeping, tidying and cleaning the chalet.

Sophie Wessex once worked as a ski rep (Backgrid)

During their latest Swiss sojourn, Lady Louise and Sophie Wessex have looked ultra-chic on the slops, with the royals known to wear outlandish ski attire in the past. Revisit some of the best royal ski outfits below...

It's likely Sophie Wessex feels comfortable at Corviglia Ski Club, a private ski resort favoured by aristocrats and royals alike, with the club previously boasting Prince Rainer III of Monaco as one of its members.

The Wessexes have visited the exclusive resort many times before, including back in 2019 when they were seen skiing down the slopes and riding the chair lifts.

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward love skiing together

We love to see Sophie's confidence on the slopes, as she – and Lady Louise – have suffered skiing injuries in the past.

Sophie first took a tumble back in 2000, when she was 35 years old. At the time she was working at the public relations firm she founded, and was photographed returning to work on crutches following a nasty fall.

In 2004, the then 39-year-old returned to the UK on crutches once more after pulling a muscle in her right leg while skiing. The exact details of Sophie's accident are not known, but it was reported that visibility was poor when she got hurt. The mother-of-two declined the offer of a stretcher, insisting that she could make her own way to a doctor.

Lady Louise takes after her mother with her ski skills

"The Countess pulled a calf muscle but it is not serious," revealed her spokeswoman. "She was checked out by a doctor and discharged after 20 minutes. Fortunately, nothing was broken."

Like mother, like daughter, and Sophie Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Windsor's fun was cut short after she suffered a nasty accident while skiing in Switzerland in 2018.

Lady Louise, who was 14 at the time, was on holiday in St Moritz with her parents Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and her younger brother James, Viscount Severn, and was pictured walking on crutches.

Lady Louise's friend joined her on the family ski trip

According to the MailOnline, the young royal took a tumble and is believed to have fractured her left leg.

Louise, who was enjoying the start of her half-term break in the upmarket Swiss town, was seen being assisted by resort staff as she navigated the icy paths.

