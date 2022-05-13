The Queen proudly watches granddaughter Lady Louise carriage driving at Royal Windsor Horse Show The royal teenager takes after Prince Philip in her love of the sport

The Queen and the Countess of Wessex proved they're just like any other doting grandmother and mother, as they proudly watched Lady Louise Windsor, 18, carriage driving at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday.

Her Majesty and her daughter-in-law Sophie both had front row seats for the event, alongside Prince Edward, with Sophie snapping photos of her daughter as her horse and carriage trotted past.

The Queen, who was snug under a cosy check blanket, was all smiles as she watched her granddaughter partake in the event and show off her carriage driving skills in a sport that was a favourite of Louise's late grandfather Prince Philip.

In fact, the Duke of Edinburgh was key in establishing carriage driving as a sport in the UK.

The late royal raced carriages near Norfolk in the 1970s before going on to represent Britain at several world and European championships, explaining he took up the pasttime after retiring from polo in his fifties.

The Queen proudly watched Lady Louise carriage driving

Of the sport, Prince Philip said in 2017: "I was looking round to see what next, I didn't know what there was available. And I suddenly thought, well, we've got horses and carriages so why don't I have a go.

"So I borrowed four horses from the stables in London, took them to Norfolk and practised and thought - why not?"

Sophie Wessex watched her daughter proudly

It's no surprise then, given her late husband's interest and her granddaughter's prowess, that carriage driving was one of the events the Queen opted to watch during her surprise appearance at the show.

The Queen arrived at the event by car, and the crowds cheered and gave a round of applause as the royal made her way to her seat with a walking stick.

The Queen looked in great spirits at the event

She had arrived to watch the Highland Class 64 event and her horse Balmoral Leia, a five-year-old grey dun mare, was named winner and was later announced as a supreme champion.

