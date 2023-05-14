Frankie Bridge floors fans with vampy backless dress and copper hair transformation

The Loose Women star looked nearly unrecognisable at the TV BAFTAs with metallic hair

Frankie Bridge was amongst the stars at the 2023 TV BAFTAs on Sunday, stepping out onto the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall in a head-turning backless ballgown.

The Loose Women panellist, 34, looked utterly mesmerising as she stepped into the spotlight wearing a daring midnight-hued dress that carved a dramatic silhouette. Watch as she struts towards the camera in a behind-the-scenes peek before she hits the red carpet…

WATCH: Frankie Bridge unveils dramatic hair transformation and spellbinding dress

Frankie's floor-length gown was complete with elegant long sleeves, a mock neckline and a daring thigh-split which revealed her towering platform heels from Jimmy Choo.

The wife of Wayne Bridge styled her hair in a sleek low bun, channelling timeless Hollywood glamour as she enhanced her look with feline eyeliner and a honey-hued rouge.

Frankie looked incredible in her cut-out waist gown

The most surprising element of Frankie's all-black ensemble, however, was her unexpected hair transformation. The TV star, normally a brunette, levelled up her look with a scene-stealing metallic copper hair colour.

Frankie's nod to the iconic golden BAFTA mask was the creation of her MUA, Malin Coleman. We love!

© Getty Frankie made a style statement with her copper hair transformation

"Going for something different tonight," Frankie penned on her stories, giving fans a closer look at her sunset-toned hair as Malin applied the colour with a makeup brush.

© Getty Frankie opted for a daring backless dress

It's not the first time Frankie has put together a showstopping ensemble. Last summer, the star was a vision of beauty at ITV's Summer Party. Donning a classic black tube dress from Solace London, Frankie's dress was complete with a plunging sweetheart neckline, invisible back zip and a sleek tapered skirt.

Solace London's aptly named 'Audrey' gown is chic, strapless and figure-hugging, AKA a Hollywood dream. Cut from stretch crepe with a sculpted neckline and back slit, the Loose Women star channelled Audrey Hepburn's timeless glamour in her versatile frock.

From Hollywood royalty like Kate Winslet to Strictly stars Claudia Winkleman and Motsi Mabuse, Frankie was joined at the glittering ceremony by several A-Listers.

The red carpet provided many standout fashion moments, with nominees and presenters alike pulling out all the stops for the biggest night in television. Take a look at some of the best fashion moments below…

RELATED: The most show-stopping looks from the 2023 TV BAFTAs: Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman and more

Zara McDermott glittered in gold

AJ Odudu looked angelic in all-white

© Jeff Spicer for BAFTA Vogue Williams stunned in an all-black ensemble at the 2023 TV BAFTAs

© Shane Anthony Sinclair for BAFTA Tess Daly looked radiant in an iridescent panelled gown

© Getty Motsi Mabuse stunned in a whimsical botanical gown

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.