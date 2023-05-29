Johnny Depp cancels all appearances amid 'devastating' news: read statement

Johnny Depp has been a busy man, traveling to Cannes and London to promote his new project Jeanne Du Barry, alongside touring with his band Hollywood Vampires, but he has had to cancel all his upcoming appearances due to a debilitating injury.

The actor, who is currently promoting his latest film around the world, took to Instagram to share the disappointing news he's had to cancel the upcoming dates on his tour, explaining his reasoning for pulling out of his planned dates with Hollywood Vampires.

"My dear friends, I am sorry to say that I have fractured my ankle, which is a drag," he began. "It began as a hairline break but somewhere between Cannes and The Albert Hall, it got worse rather than better.

© Instagram Johnny Depp posted a statement to Instagram

"Several medical professionals have strongly suggested I avoid any and all activity for the moment and so am sadly unable to travel at the time," he continued.

"To that end, the guys and I are very sorry to miss you in Boston, New Hampshire and New York, but fear not, I promise we will bring an amazing show to all of you in Europe and bring our absolute best to the East Coast later this summer and make it up to those who have paid for those shows!

"Again, sincerest and deepest apologies. All my love and respect, J.D," he signed off.

© Getty Johnny Depp has fractured his ankle

An apology message was also posted on Hollywood Vampires' Instagram account, with messages of support flooding in.

The post on their official page read: "Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe."

Comments included commiserations for the actor, reading: "Get rest. You need it. Feel better soon," and: "It's okay, nothing to be sorry for! We all want you guys to be as healthy and comfortable as can be, hope he will feel better soon."

Johnny Depp at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023

A third wrote: "Oh that's really sad, but understandable. Get well soon Johnny and I send you some strength."

Hollywood Vampires is a four-piece band, comprising of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen. The supergroup formed in 2012, with Jonny playing slide, rhythm and lead guitar and keyboards, as well as providing backing and lead vocals.

