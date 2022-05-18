Amber Heard's exercise routine: 7 ways she's supporting her health during trial The star works out every morning before court.

Amber Heard is currently embroiled in a bitter court battle with ex-partner Johnny Depp, but outside of the trial Amber is trying to keep things as normal as possible in her life, and that includes working out.

Amber, who stars in the physically gruelling film Aquaman, has always been active and according to The Daily Mail, the actress works out every morning before she goes to court. While Amber has taken a step back from social media while the trial is ongoing, she has always shared insights into her intense workouts.

WATCH: Amber Heard shows off her impressive core strength

Not one to stick to one workout, Amber dabbles in everything from martial arts, to yoga, to strength training to maintain her fit physique.

How does Amber Heard keep fit?

1. Weights

Amber switches between lifting weights and lifting her baby Oonagh

Amber Heard has shared multiple photos of herself lifting baby daughter Oonagh, commenting: "Dumbbells are for sissies," but she's also posted photos of herself, dumbbell in hand, proving she partakes in a fair amount of strength training.

Amber amped up her strength training during Aquaman filming

2. Martial arts

Amber has posted clips of herself performing seriously impressive martial arts workouts, complete with a kung fu bar in hand.

Amber partakes in martial arts training

3. Home workouts

We all took to working out from home in 2020, and it seems Amber kept up the habit, sharing a snap of herself in activewear, captioned: "Working (out) from home."

4. Bodyweight exercises

Amber has serious core strength. She's shared photos of herself dangling from handlebars and using her abs to pull herself up.

Amber Heard works out outside too

5. Pilates

While training for Aquaman 2, Amber showed off her Pilates moves, working out with an exercise ball.

6. Yoga

Amber is a pro when it comes to yoga, sharing videos of impressive headstands with her followers.

Amber Heard is an accomplished yoga fan

7. Horse riding

Amber Heard loves riding horses

Amber calls horse riding her 'happy place.' Horse riding is a full-body workout, helping to increase your balance and improve posture too. It burns calories to help maintain a healthy weight too.

