Everything Kate Moss has said about the injury she sustained dating Johnny Depp Kate Moss was called upon in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Kate Moss joined the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial via video link on Wednesday to give details about an injury she sustained while dating Johnny during the nineties.

Of the injury, which Kate sustained in Jamaica while on holiday with the actor, the supermodel said: "I was leaving the room and there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back.

VIDEO: Kate Moss speaks out in court defending Johnny Depp

"I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and got me in my room and got me medical attention."

Kate has spoken in the past about how Johnny cared for her during her relationship. "There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit…I believed what he said," she told Vanity Fair.

"Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"

Kate Moss dated in the nineties

Kate was called upon in the trial after Amber made reference to her. Amber alleged that in a 2015 argument with her husband, she became concerned that he would harm her sister, Whitney, who was present at the time. She said that in that moment, she "instantly thought of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swing at him".

Her comments sparked a big reaction from Johnny's lawyer Ben Chew, who could be seen punching the air in celebration and conferring with colleagues and the actor.

Kate appeared in support of Johnny Depp in his trial

It was initially thought that Kate's name was banned from being included in proceedings – but reports are now suggesting that Johnny's team might have evidence to disprove a rumoured incident between Johnny and Kate.

