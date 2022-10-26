Johnny Depp's incredibly honest remarks about past health battles The star has always been candid

Johnny Depp has been both hugely successful and popular for nearly thirty years, solidifying his fans' love for him with roles such as Edward Scissorhands and Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

MORE: Johnny Depp looks completely different in new video as he transforms into his alter-ego Jack Sparrow

However, he has faced hardships just as he has achieved fame, and he has never shied away from speaking about it.

The star has been candid about some of his health struggles, particularly with drug and alcohol addiction.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at MTV VMAs

MORE: Johnny Depp looks so different after major change to appearance

During his defamation trial against News Group Newspapers, it was revealed that he was diagnosed with "primary dopamine imbalance, depression, chronic substance abuse disorder and nicotine addiction."

During the trial in 2020 – he sued The Sun for branding him a "wife-beater" – he said in a statement to the High Court: "I have been open about my challenges with alcoholism and addiction throughout my life."

He shockingly revealed: "In fact, I started drinking and taking drugs when I was still a child," adding that: "I am not in any way embarrassed to say this."

The star has been focusing on his music endeavors as of late

Of his relationship with Amber Heard, which culminated in 2017 and was under intense speculation during his defamation trial against her in 2022, he said: "I have taken other drugs in my life and I did take other drugs during the course of our relationship but I never suffered with addiction from those drugs."

MORE: Lily-Rose Depp poses in chic mini skirt for defiant new post

MORE: Kate Moss makes shocking confession about Johnny Depp in new video

The actor has been open about his struggles for decades, and in 2008, he further detailed what led to them, telling the Boston Globe that: "I felt I could only be myself when I was alone, that I turned into some kind of novelty. The only way I could get through that time was to drink."

He detailed his time filming What's Eating Gilbert Grape, when he was 30, as a particularly difficult time

He said so in reference to his time on the set of What's Eating Gilbert Grape back in 1993, where he starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio as his older brother, Gilbert.

He said it was an extremely "dark time" where he was "poisoning myself beyond belief."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.