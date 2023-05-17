Where is Johnny Depp's living one year on from Amber Heard court case?

Johnny Depp, 59, made his return in the public eye on Tuesday, after his highly-publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a year ago. He appeared on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his film Jeanne du Barry. But where is the Pirates of the Caribbean actor living now?

The star lives on an idyllic 850-acre Somerset estate complete with its own diary farm. The exterior is Downton Abbey-esque and it even has a very royal walled garden outside.

The property is believed to have set the actor back £13 million and it boasts 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. When he first acquired it, he was engaged to Amber Heard, so the house could contain memories of their marriage.

When Johnny invited Somerset Life to shoot at his home, he told them: "I just love places with character… British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour – without going over the top."

© Getty Images Johnny's comeback film, Jeanne du Barry, opened this year's Cannes

Johnny added: "In truth, I'm quite a shy person. That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that's nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded."

© Getty Images Johnny Depp lives in Somerset

Will we get to look inside Johnny Depp's home on Instagram? This seems unlikely as the star rarely shares personal photographs to his Instagram feed. Although it wasn't clear which of his properties it was taken in, Johnny did share one of his workrooms inside his private residence.

© Jason Merritt Johnny Depp and Amber Heard went head to head in court

The actor he won all three defamation claims in his $50 million lawsuit against Amber, which stemmed from a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she said she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse". While the piece did not identify Johnny by name, his attorneys said it "incalculably" damaged his career.

Where is Amber Heard living now?

© Instagram Amber last shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram for the tot's first birthday in 2022

While Johnny has settled in the UK since his court appearance, the Aquaman actress has reportedly started a new life in Madrid, Spain, along with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. It has been reported since she has been pictured there and video clips of her speaking fluent Spanish have emerged.

Amber is reportedly living in Spain

Though she has not made a return to public life since her tell-all interview with Today's Savannah Guthrie, which aired days after the trial concluded, she did say at the time she was looking forward to becoming a full-time mom.

