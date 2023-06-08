Nicole Scherzinger’s insane workout will leave you breathless

Nicole Scherzinger, famed for her vocal prowess and sensational dance moves, once again set Instagram ablaze with her insane workout video of her twerking in a vividly-hued gym ensemble. The 44-year-old artist flaunted her fit physique in her latest clip, showcasing her vigorous routine.

The pop star put on an impressive display as she engaged in an intense personal training session, filmed for her 5.8 million Instagram followers.

Nicole exuded confidence and strength, sporting a co-ordinated workout set that revealed her chiseled abs and robust arms. Her workout ensemble was both eye-catching and functional, while her hair was elegantly swept up into a high-top bun, ensuring zero distractions during her intense fitness regime.

Nicole was all about embracing her natural beauty, opting for a make-up-free look during her workout. The starlet couldn't resist adding a fun element to her exercise routine, spontaneously grooving to the rhythm mid-session, proving that fitness can be as enjoyable as it is beneficial. "When your trainer @paolomascitti tells your buns to embrace the burn but all they want to embrace is the beat #TrainingTuesday," she humorously captioned the video.

Not only does the former Pussycat Dolls member continually share her fitness regimen, displaying her remarkable flexibility and strength, but she also frequently keeps her followers updated on her personal life.

© Jacopo M. Raule Nicole Scherzinger in red crop top and skirt

Recently, Nicole whisked away for a romantic getaway with her partner, the former Rugby League player Thom Evans, 38. The duo, who initially connected while Nicole was a judge on a celebrity edition of X Factor, shared a delightful photograph of their vacation in Portugal.

Nicole painted a serene picture as she relaxed on a couch, basking in the captivating sunset during their Portuguese retreat. The power couple, now a regular feature on Nicole's Instagram, this time switched roles, with Thom sharing a lively snapshot of them in Lisbon.

© Instagram Nicole looked fabulous in purple

The singer looked radiant, defying her age in a breezy leopard print maxi dress. She upped the glam quotient with her choice of patent peep-toe heels and a chic designer handbag. Nicole, known for her titillating debut "Don't Cha Wish Your Girlfriend Was Hot Like Me," appeared to be relishing her leisure time after a hectic work schedule spanning multiple continents this year.

Adding a touch of hilarity, Nicole shared a video of her playfully singing about hay fever, a sentiment many of her followers could relate to. "Allergy season, more like allergy SNEEZEon. Anybody else?" she quipped, revealing her humorous side to her fans.

