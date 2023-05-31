Nicole Scherzinger is a complete vixen in slinky red-hot dress

Nicole Scherzinger never puts a foot wrong when it comes to her appearance, and in a recent post when it appeared that she had made a small error, she instead turned it into a major win.

In an amusing clip shared on her Instagram, the star was seen applying red lipstick to herself, but she accidentally overshot, ending up with a small smudge by the side of her lips. But instead of letting this bother her, in true TikTok style she then swapped her look up, going from a slinky white top to a ravishing red dress with a beautifully contoured face, free of any make-up blemishes.

She also swapped up her accessories for her surprise transformation, going from a gorgeous pendant necklace to a striking pair of diamond earrings that glistened underneath the lights.

In her caption, the former Pussycat Dolls singer shared: "Embracing the [fire emoji] within [lipstick emoji]," and her fans were quick to respond to the daring video.

© Instagram Nicole suffered a rare make-up mistake

One enthused: "SIS THIS LIPSTICK WHAT IS THAT?" and another added: "Me every time with red lipstick, when I do on other people make up it's all easy, but by myself yeah well," while a third commented: "Red lipstick suits you so well. I like nude tones on you too like Mac spice."

The singer also found herself defended by one fan when trolls reacted negatively to the video, penning: "For all judgy people here: it's her body! Don't forget that! No one judges [that] about you! But it's easy to criticize other people right?!"

© Instagram Nicole transformed into a sultry goddess

Nicole always looks flawless and she made sure that all eyes were on her when she attended the the Magnum Pleasure Is Always On VIP party at the Cannes Film Festival earlier in the month.

The 44-year-old looked sensational in a shimmering blue gown by KYHA Studios that hugged her toned physique and boasted a daring plunging sweetheart neckline that drew attention to her decorated décolletage.

© Getty Nicole Scherzinger dazzled in a midnight blue design

Nicole's semi-sheer dress featured ruched detailing at the waist, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a racy thigh-high slit that highlighted her long legs, which she elongated further in a pair of strappy silver heels. She wore her dark hair in a chic bob that rested on her shoulders and accessorized with a layered diamond and white gold necklace and matching drop earrings by Nour by Jahan.

© Getty Images Nicole wore her hair in a bob for the party

Before the event, Nicole attended the Magnum x Jvke panel to discuss Boundless Creativity in Music and looked gorgeous wearing a bright pink ensemble. Nicole rocked a halter neck crop top with a matching pencil skirt that showcased her curves once again, adding pink drop earrings and a pair of gold heels. This time, her hair was styled in a long, sleek ponytail that accentuated her chiseled facial features which boasted a flush of rosy blusher on her cheeks.

Lifting the lid on her care-free approach to dressing, Nicole formerly told Cosmopolitan: "Just do you. Just do you on your best day, whatever's going to make you feel the most confident", she said. "Shine the brightest. Clothes are empowering; they're very strong statement pieces and bring out another side to you, like the boss side to you!"

© Getty Images Nicole's outfit featured a crop top and pencil skirt

