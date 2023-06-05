Former CEO and boss of Amazon Jeff Bezos has sparked plenty of conversation in recent years after transforming his physique, with some online even referring to him as "buff Bezos".

The billionaire entrepreneur, who stepped down from his role as CEO of Amazon in 2021, continues to work on his many business ventures but clearly finds time to focus on his appearance when he's not working. But Jeff hasn't always had the muscle-honed physique that he boasts today. Take a look at his transformation below.

Jeff Bezos before his body transformation

Jeff Bezos, 59, acquired his fame and fortune through an online bookstore that he and his then-wife, Mackenzie Scott, founded in a garage in Washington in 1994. After studying electrical engineering and working in a series of jobs in banking and for corporate companies like D. E. Shaw & Co, he decided to create his own empire and Amazon was born.

Despite many lows and brushes with bankruptcy, Amazon flew and, at one point in early 2018, made Bezos the richest person in the world (he now sits at number three under Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault – according to Forbes).

© Yves Forestier Jeff Bezos pictured in France in 2000

Before the billionaire's global empire shot into the stratosphere, he looked worlds apart from how he looks now. But it wasn't a slow transformation.

It's been reported that when Amazon purchased Whole Foods in 2017, this sparked a change in diet and lifestyle within him.

© Paul Souders Jeff Bezos in 1997

How did Jeff Bezos transform his body?

Jeff has spoken out a number of times about his health and lifestyle since changing his physical appearance in recent years. Despite many world leaders, famous actors, and other businessmen boasting of round-the-clock work and only three hours of sleep a night, Jeff explained that he gets his recommended eight hours of shut-eye.

He told a conference in Washington in 2018: "Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me. I think better, I have more energy, and my mood is better."

In addition to prioritizing sleep, his partner Lauren Sanchez told The Wall Street Journal that Jeff had been booking in sessions with personal trainer to the stars, Wes Okerson, who has also worked with Tom Cruise and Gerard Butler.

© Dan Istitene - Formula 1 Jeff Bezos has been working with a personal trainer in recent years

She said: "Jeff is extremely dedicated to his workouts. I mean, you have no idea. He really puts in the work," before joking that her partner had "stolen" the PT from her.

Jeff is also said to have transformed his diet to work on his physique and, according to reports, makes sure he eats a high-protein diet consisting of healthy fats, Mediterranean seafood, and yogurt.

However, the business owner does admit to indulging on the odd occassion, and, in 2018, he posted a photo of himself on Instagram enjoying some Cheetos.

© Clive Mason - Formula 1 Jeff Bezos with his partner Lauren Sanchez

What else is there to know about Jeff Bezos?

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon with his wife, MacKenzie Scott, in 1994. Jeff and MacKenzie met while working at D. E. Shaw in Manhattan and married in 1993. They share four children together and, despite the family's huge wealth and Jeff's global fame, the children are kept relatively private.

© Alex Wong Jeff Bezos credits his diet and eight hours of sleep

Due to them being out of the limelight, not much is known about his children. What is known, however, is that their eldest is called Preston and was born in 2000, making him around 22 years of age. Jeff and MacKenzie also share three younger children, another two sons and a daughter who they adopted from China.

© Presley Ann Jeff Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Bezos

In 2019, Jeff and MacKenzie announced their divorce after 25 years of marriage. Since then, Jeff has been in a relationship with media personality Lauren Sánchez. Lauren, 53, gained fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor. She has worked on shows such as The View, The Joy Behar Show, and more.

© Shannon Finney Jeff Bezos with eldest his son, Preston Bezos, attending the 2019 American Portrait Gala

