Tim Mgraw, Faith Hill's daughter Gracie reveals why she turned to weightloss drug Ozempic

In a courageous stand against online detractors, Gracie McGraw recently addressed and dismissed the trolls who took issue with her use of Ozempic — a medication that has been instrumental in managing her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Gracie, 25, a budding musician and the eldest offspring of country music royalty Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, boldly embraced her body positivity in a series of black-and-white bikini photos she shared on social media.

"It’s a gorgeous day for narcissism!” she captioned the pictures playfully, which showcased her svelte figure in a high-waisted bikini and stylish black sunglasses.

When a misguided critic attempted to attribute her slim physique solely to her usage of Ozempic — a medication primarily prescribed for improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes — Gracie candidly set the record straight.

“I did use Ozempic last year, yes,” she replied, “I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it.”

Her outspoken response garnered swift and unanimous support from her followers.

“PCOS sucks. Insulin resistance, weight gain, ovarian cysts and polyps, hair growth on the face and other odd areas. Plus a ton of other issues. I’m super glad she was able to get access to a great medication to help out!” praised one user, while another admirer commented: “Killing it as per usual!!! You are fierce, gorgeous and amazing!!! Love you beauty!!!! Stay FIRE!”

Gracie McGraw shared a stylish mirror selfie from her NYC home

Residing in New York City, Gracie has been remarkably forthcoming about her health challenges and weight loss journey, first disclosing her PCOS diagnosis in March 2022.

PCOS is a female reproductive condition characterized by the ovaries' overproduction of androgens, typically present in women in small amounts, according to John Hopkin’s Medicine.

She shared via Instagram: “I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome)... During my appointment with my endocrinologist, I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older.”

Gracie further explained that her emphasis on improving her mental health paved the way for a deeper exploration of her physical issues. “Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard !! It’s a long road but we can get through it,” she encouraged her followers.

In her open-hearted narrative, Gracie revealed that the prescribed medication regimen has presented her with a body she hasn’t seen in years and she is "finding new ways to love" herself "every day."

The use of Ozempic in relation to weight loss has been a buzzing topic in Hollywood recently with celebrities such as Chelsea Handler and Remi Bader admitting to using the drug.

