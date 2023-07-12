Prince William is so like King Charles in new photos – See similarities

The Prince of Wales is taking after his father in the best way

Prince William delighted royal watchers on Tuesday when he donned his country attire and made his way to Dartmoor to visit Wonderful Wistman's Wood, a natural space on the Duchy of Cornwall.

The space is set to be regenerated over the next 20 years, doubling the size to provide a home for rare species, according to the Instagram caption.

William inherited the job of overseeing the Duchy of Cornwall from his father King Charles, who ploughed his efforts into nurturing the estate, and fans were excited to see him follow in his father's footsteps.

What is the Duchy of Cornwall? The Duchy is a private estate, valued at more than £1 billion and is one of the largest and oldest landed estates in Britain. It was established in 1337 by Edward III to support his son and heir Prince Edward, known as the Black Prince, and all his subsequent heirs. It extends across 23 counties in England and Wales and includes the Oval cricket ground and 67,000 acres of Dartmoor. The Duchy of Cornwall comprises of a range of different properties and land projects, including Highgrove House and the Guy's Estate and the Cradley Estate in Hereford, and even Oval cricket ground. The impressive Duchy, spanning 23 counties, brings in a £23million-a-year income.

"Nice to see you follow your father's footsteps in saving nature," one wrote, while another commented: "Great that his father's good work is continuing!" A third added: "He inherited his love of the earth and nature from his father," while a fourth wrote: "I feel like his dad really set him up for success!"

William even dressed like his dear father, in a wax jacket and flat cap - see the similarities below...

© Instagram Prince William looked remarkably like his father in his country attire

© Getty King Charles often rocks a flat cap

King Charles has always had a vested interest in eco issues and has been making changes to his royal homes to make them more sustainable.

King Charles' eco efforts

King Charles has always been eco-conscious, looking after nature for as long as he's been in the public eye. He made his first speech on the subject aged 21 in 1970.

Since King Charles took over the management of the Sandringham Estate in 2017, he has implemented a number of sustainable measures.

© Getty King Charles has always been at one with nature

The changes at the Norfolk residence, which have gradually taken place, include steps towards making the surrounding farm fully organic.

Speaking to Country Life in a previous interview, Charles outlined the ethos behind his grand plans: "It has always seemed to me somewhat logical to embrace a farming system that works with nature and not against her."

Buckingham Palace is also undergoing modernisation works which will make the running of it more eco-friendly, including lowering the pool temperature.

King Charles is mindful of his vehicle emissions too. His car, an Aston Martin which he has owned for more than 50 years, runs on surplus English white wine and whey from the cheesemaking process, rather than petrol.

Talking about his car in 2021, Charles said: "My old Aston Martin, which I had for 51 years, that I managed to convert, that now runs on waste products. Can you believe this; it runs on surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese processes. I did that quite a long time ago."

We can't wait to see how else William follows in his father's eco footsteps

