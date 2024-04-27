ITV's Rageh Omaar breaks silence after appearing to fall ill during live broadcast

ITV News presenter Rageh Omaar has issued an update on his health after appearing to fall ill while presenting Friday night's edition of News at Ten.

The veteran journalist said in a statement: "I would like to thank everyone for their kindness and good wishes, especially all the medical staff, all my wonderful colleagues at ITV News, and our viewers who expressed concern. At the time, I was determined to finish presenting the programme. I am grateful for all the support I've been given."

An ITV News spokesperson confirmed that the 56-year-old had received treatment at a hospital and was now recovering at home with his family. No further details about the star's health have been released.

Concern for the journalist started spreading last night when Rageh appeared to struggle to read news bulletins. Taking to social media, one viewer wrote: "Just seen the clip of tonight's #itvnews. I hope he's ok & getting the help and support he needs right now," and a second said: "Wishing Rageh Omaar a speedy recovery, and I think his supreme professionalism in the moment deserves recognition, too."

A re-run of the bulletin on ITV+1 was pulled by the broadcaster, with a message reading: "We are temporarily unable to bring you our +1 service."

Rageh started his journalism career at The Voice newspaper before moving to Ethiopia where he joined the BBC World Services. He rose to public prominence when he provided coverage of the Iraq War, and he has since written a book about his experiences in Revolution Day.

Following a stint at Al Jazeera English, Rageh joined ITV News in 2013 as a special correspondent, before becoming the network's International Affairs Editor. He has hosted bulletins for ITV News since 2017.

The news presenter has won several awards during his career, including Best TV Journalist in 2003 from the Ethnic Multicultural Media Academy and an Arab Media Watch Award for excellence in journalism.