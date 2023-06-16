Meghan Markle 'charmed' Prince William with 'unconventional' behaviour

The Duchess of Sussex had a different approach to life than the other royals

Much has been said about a rift between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Prince William and Princess Kate, but in a personal extract from his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his wife and brother had shared some sweet moments.

Speaking of an occasion with the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Prince Harry and Meghan's house for dinner, Harry wrote of how Meghan charmed Prince William with her unique approach to health.

"Willy had a cold: he was sneezing and coughing, and Meg ran upstairs to get him some of her homeopathic cure-alls. Oregano oil, turmeric," Harry wrote.

"He seemed charmed, moved, though Kate announced to the table that he'd never take such unconventional remedies."

Meghan spoke about her love of turmeric in a 2016 interview with The Chalkboard, explaining: "Turmeric has unbelievable healing properties!"

Hailing from California, the Duchess of Sussex is well known to be a fan of alternative medicines and supplements to help keep her well, and during the same interview, she revealed she takes a variety of supplements daily, including magnesium, B-12 drops, multivitamin and ashwagandha.

That’s not to say Meghan eschews over-the-counter medicine altogether. When asked what she keeps in her bathroom cabinet, the former actress shared: "Tea tree oil, Nurofen, bandaids, yoga balm, and Honest Company’s Organic Healing Balm (that stuff is amazing!)."

When it comes to treatments to keep her well, Meghan has a few favourites – we wonder if she recommended them to Prince William and Princess Kate too?

"I have been a longtime believer in acupuncture and cupping," Meghan shared.

"I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them), and acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life. Migraine-free living is a game changer."

To keep her on top form, Meghan also likes to visit wellness retreats, sharing that her favourite spot is the detox retreat with spa treatments at Como Shambala in Bali, which the Duchess said is "top of her list."

She also shared that once a week she likes to sit in an infrared sauna and sweat out all the toxins to stay well, and avoids fast food, revealing she hasn't been to a drive-through in "many years" and prefers a green juice when she needs something fast and healthy.

It's no wonder the 41-year-old looks so fabulous, with such an impressive wellness routine!

