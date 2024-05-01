Robin Roberts inundated with well wishes from fans after leaving GMA with a fractured wrist

Robin Roberts returned to Good Morning America this week with some unfortunate news of her own to report – she was sporting a plastered-up wrist because of a fracture.

The 63-year-old TV anchor and journalist shared on Tuesday on her morning message and wisdom series on Instagram that an accident on the tennis court (perfectly timed to Challengers) left her with a painful injury.

While at first joking: "You oughta see the other guy, why I oughta," in the video, she revealed: "I took a tumble on the tennis court and fractured my wrist."

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign turn it up at their second wedding celebration in New Orleans

She bemoaned: "All my years being a competitive athlete, my first fracture and, hopefully, my last one as well. Here we are though!" Robin added later on the show that she actually fell back on the court and her wrist caught the brunt of the fall because of the racquet still in hand.

The host returned to GMA the following morning, as optimistic and sunny as usual, and fans shared messages of support like: "We are broken arm twins…except mine is the left arm! Prayers for quick healing," and: "Good morning Robin, sorry to see you had an accident. Get well soon," as well as: "Aww, Robin! I hope you heal quickly and keep your spirits high."

© GMA/ABC News Robin returned to GMA with a fractured wrist on Tuesday

However, her return to the show was short-lived, as she ducked out after the morning news, before Lara Spencer joined for Pop Start on Wednesday morning.

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals why she almost missed GMA – co-stars react to her health confession

She shared later on Instagram that she and wife Amber Laign were flying off to Houston for Robin to moderate an event at the MD Anderson Cancer Center with fellow athletes Chrissie Evert and Martina Navratilova.

© Getty Images She sported the plaster on Wednesday's installment of the show as well

And it turns out, Robin wasn't alone in her pain, as Amber had seemingly injured her pinky as well and wore a bandaid in a selfie from their flight. Robin captioned the snap: "Sweet Amber & I are both on the mend but not stopping us from traveling to Houston for special night benefitting @mdandersoncancercenter."

MORE: George Stephanopoulos teases GMA co-star Robin Roberts during live show over personal matter

"Looking forward to moderating discussion with 2 living legends @chrissieevert & @martinanavratilova. Bonus is chance to see my big brother & Houston fam!"

© Instagram It turns out, her wife Amber had also injured herself

When their friend Tommy DiDario commented on the photo: "Love you beauties," Amber joked in response: "Quite the splinted duo." Other followers wished them both a safe journey and speedy recovery.

MORE: Robin Roberts details frightening run-in at Connecticut home as she urges fans to be careful

In an earlier moment on Tuesday's show, when going through a segment on Padel, Robin offered: "I have one tip though: when you have a racquet, and you're gonna fall, drop the racquet because if you still have it in your hand [motions to wrist], this can happen!"

© Getty Images Her coworkers managed to get a good chuckle out of the situation as well

She added: "Maybe I'll pick up Padel," and Lara quipped back: "In three months," which left co-hosts Gio Benitez and George Stephanopoulos chuckling. Fans continued showing their support to the ailing host, while also debating whether Padel was worth picking up over the ever popular-pickleball.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.