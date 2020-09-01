Judi Dench discusses husband's heartbreaking death with David Tennant The actress spoke lovingly of her husband, who died in 2001

Dame Judi Dench has opened up about the grief of losing her husband of 30 years, Michael Williams, back in 2001. Chatting to David Tennant in his podcast, David Tennant Does a Podcast, the star spoke candidly about her loss when he passed away.

Speaking about Michael, David said: "Michael died in 2001 after a long illness. How long did it take you to work out how to be without him?"

Judi replied: "I don't know. I don't know. Perhaps I've never done that, quite. Although I have met David, who runs the British Wildlife Centre. And he's about four miles away, and that's just lovely because we laugh about the same things. But I suspect I shall never ever get over Mikey.

The Shakespeare in Love actress revealed how grief has changed her as a person, adding: "It changes who you are completely, I think. Because it's like you're walking along, and suddenly you're not looking and there's an enormous chasm in front of you.

"And suddenly all sorts of things take you, expected kinds of things happen... I don't expect you ever get used to it. Sometimes the door in this house just opens and I think that he's just wandered in."

Speaking fondly of her husband who died aged 65 from lung cancer, she said: "He was the most unselfish man, and he wouldn't ever attribute that to anything that might be between us... Oh, God, how he used to make me laugh. He used to make me absolutely howl."

Judi is now in a relationship with David Mills, who she affectionately refers to as her 'chap'. Previously chatting to Good Housekeeping about her beau, she admitted that she doesn't like the term 'partner', and instead refers to her beau as her "chap". She said: "I don't know what the word is because I don't like the word 'partner'. Partner is something to do with dancing. Partner - horrible word. Friend? No. Boyfriend? No. Chap? Will chap do?"