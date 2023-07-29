Alison Hammond highlights weight loss transformation in figure-hugging dress with a twist

Alison Hammond is feeling better than ever after overhauling her lifestyle – and her hard work is clear to see.

The 48-year-old looked incredible wearing a black, knee-length dress that boasted a plunging neckline and sparkling silver fringe embellishments on Friday for an appearance at The Mike Gala: Stormzy's 30th Birthday at The Biltmore Mayfair Hotel in London.

Alison teamed her eye-catching dress with a pair of black knee-high boots and accessorized with silver dangly earrings. She wore her raven locks down in subtle waves and rocked glossy lips with a soft smokey eye.

© Getty Alison Hammond highlighted her weight loss in this bold dress

The TV star has been committed to taking better care of herself and back in 2019, she joined WW (formerly Weight Watchers) to help her to become the "best version" of herself.

"My Weight Watchers journey is focused on getting healthier for myself. I feel rubbish when I don't eat properly, or exercise and Weight Watchers helps me with what I eat and do," she said at the time.

© Getty Alison was joined at the event by her son Aidan

"I know I'll also lose weight by following the Weight Watchers programme, but that's not the be-all and end-all for me. I want my journey to empower others to think about making changes to their lifestyle to become the best version of themselves."

She continued: "It's been 17 years since I began working in TV, and I'm busier than ever, especially juggling my duties as a mum. WW is the only programme that works for me, with the Online WW Coach there for support whenever you need it, 24 hours a day."

© Getty Alison accessorised with dangly earrings and glossy makeup

Before Alison joined the points-based weight loss programme, she weighed more than 20 stone, but she has slimmed down quite dramatically and is now too small for a lot of her clothes. In fact, the former Big Brother star is putting her older clothes to good use and selling them off to raise money for the British Liver Trust.

In memory of her beloved mum Maria, who died from lung and liver cancer in January 2020, Alison is selling a variety of her clothes – which range up to a size 30 – on resale website Reliked for as little as £13.

© Getty Images Alison Hammond weighed over 20 stone before she joined WW

On the page, she penned: "Alison is donating 100% of her proceeds from the sales of her pre-loved wardrobe to the British Liver Trust in memory of her Mother who died from Liver Cancer".

Meanwhile, Alison will be missing from This Morning for the next several weeks as she embarks on her summer break from the ITV show. On Friday, she announced that Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle will step in for her and Dermot O'Leary as they enjoy some time off.