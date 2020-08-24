Judi Dench opens up about love life: 'I don't like the word partner'

Judi Dench is all set to appear in Judi Dench's Wild Borneo Adventure on ITV3, where she explores one of the oldest rainforests to get an insight into its importance to life on our planet. The beloved star presumably left her other half, conservationist David Mills, at home for the trip.

Previously chatting to Good Housekeeping about her beau, she admitted that she doesn't like the term 'partner', and instead refers to her beau as her "chap". She said: "I don't know what the word is because I don't like the word 'partner'. Partner is something to do with dancing. Partner - horrible word. Friend? No. Boyfriend? No. Chap? Will chap do?"

Judi and David met in 2010 and have been together ever since

The 85-year-old ruled out tying the knot with David, who she met in 2010 when he invited her to open a squirrel enclosure at a wildlife centre in Surrey. She said: "He is not going to propose. No, no, no, no, no. Let's just pull ourselves together and be our age!" Judi was married to fellow actor Michael Williams for 30 years before his death in 2001, and the couple share one daughter, Finty.

Judi refers to David as her 'chap' and her 'jolly nice friend'

Speaking about her relationship with David, Judi added: "I have a jolly nice friend now. One hot night during the summer, we swam and then had a glass of champagne in the garden and I said, 'This is so fantastic'. But perhaps if I was a romantic I'd have been cool and calm about it. I get a bit over-excited about things. I love having a good laugh. A sense of humour is the most attractive thing of all. It's essential."