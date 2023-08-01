Linda Nolan shares emotional milestone in cancer treatment that she never thought she'd see

Linda Nolan is always open with her followers regarding her cancer diagnosis, and in her latest update she shared she's reached a new 'milestone' she never thought she'd hit.

Sharing a heart-warming photo of herself cuddling up to her newborn baby great niece, Linda revealed she hadn't expected to still be here to meet the little one.

The baby is Linda's sister Maureen's grandchild, and Linda wrote in her Daily Mirror column of her joy at meeting the latest member of the Nolan clan. "Meeting my sister Maureen's newest grandchild has been such a milestone for me since I was diagnosed, it’s hard to describe what it meant," Linda shared.

© Instagram Linda Nolan was thrilled to meet her great niece

"I sat on the sofa in May and all I could do was order baby clothes by the ton," Linda noted. "Those clothes were going to fill my place. I thought we’d never meet. Now I’ll get to see her in them all, if I can keep my eyes open."

Coleen Nolan's sister shared that tiredness is one of the main issues she's facing, thanks to her chemotherapy treatment. "I fell asleep during chemo on Monday, too, my third round," she wrote, before adding she values the company of the other patients she's surrounded by during her treatment, as it can be a lonely time.

"Although I may not have quite given this impression, I really do value 'cancer friends'. You can feel so alone during all this," Linda candidly said.

Linda isn't the only Nolan sister going through a difficult time. Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has her own cancer to contend with earlier this year, revealing she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma on her shoulder and melanoma on her face.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Linda Nolan is on her third round of chemotherapy

"I found this tiny bit of skin that was on my shoulder and it was quite red. I was putting oil on it and moisturiser on it but it just wouldn't go," she explained during an episode of Loose Women.

Coleen went on to say that during an appointment with a dermatologist seven months ago, he diagnosed her with basal cell carcinoma after taking a look at the red skin on her shoulder.

The star was told it was "nothing to worry about" and that it was a cancer that doesn't necessarily spread, but she would have to apply chemotherapy cream or have the skin removed.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen Nolan spoke about her skin cancer on Loose Women

After treating the patch of skin for six weeks, Coleen went back to the dermatologist to get the results and asked the doctor to check two tiny marks on her face. He then diagnosed her with melanoma.

Recalling what the doctor told her, Coleen said: "He said, 'If you don't treat them, later on in life that will spread and become skin cancer'."

Ruth Langsford went on to explain that now Coleen has been checked by a doctor, "Hopefully they've caught it," she added.

We're glad Coleen caught the cancer early, and we're sending Linda our well wishes, as always.

