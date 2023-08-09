What happened to Strictly star Amanda Abbington's partner Jonathan Goodwin?

Amanda Abbington, 49, is set to star in Strictly this year and we bet her partner, former stuntman Jonathan Goodwin will be her biggest supporter.

The Sherlock actress has dedicated much of her time to supporting Jonathan after he was injured in a stunt gone wrong in 2021, which saw him paralysed for life.

What happened to Amanda Abbington's partner Jonathan Goodwin?

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amanda Abbington and Jonathan Goodwin enjoyed a whirlwind romance

Jonathan Goodwin worked as a stuntman, but one daredevil escapade went wrong in 2021, seeing him crushed by two cars on fire.

He was trying to escape from a straight jacket while hanging upside down 30 feet in the air as part of the now-axed series America's Got Talent: Extreme, with Amanda saying of the catastrophe: "[The stunt] was dangerous, but I knew Jonathan was a perfectionist so I didn’t think any more about it.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amanda Abbington has supported her partner Jonathan Goodwin during his ordeal

"When I woke up the following morning there was a voicemail from his stunt coordinator: 'Jonathan’s had an accident. It’s not great news.'

"Then it all became a crazy whirlwind; finding out what had happened, flying his family out there."

Amanda went on to explain the seriousness of Jonathan's accident, sharing he had lost a kidney, broken both shoulder blades, shattered both legs, broken his spine and severed his spinal cord.

The injury was so bad that Jonathan called Amanda pre-surgery to share that he might not make it, but thankfully he came out the other side, with the star saying her partner is going from "strength to strength" in his recovery.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Amanda Abbington became emotional talking about Jonathan Goodwin

During an appearance on Lorraine, Amanda, who used to be married to Martin Freeman, said: "He's amazing, he makes me smile. I love him to bits, he's going from strength to strength.

"I forget he's in a wheelchair, he's independent and strong. He's genuinely my hero, I don't know what I'd do without him. He's so supportive and gorgeous. Wedding in summer it's happening."

Jonathan emotionally said he'd understand if Amanda left him following his accident, explaining: "I said you have a get out of jail free card, if you want to walk away I understand and she told me not to be so stupid."

How did Jonathan Goodwin and Amanda Abbington meet?

Amanda and Jonathan embarked on a whirlwind romance, getting engaged within days of first meeting in 2021.

The pair exchanged messages prior to meeting, with Amanda sharing: "We talked for six hours every day for eight weeks and then finally met in Vienna where I was working in August 2021. After half an hour he proposed and I said yes."

We can't wait to see how Amanda gets on in Strictly with Jonathan cheering her on from the sidelines.

