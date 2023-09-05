Amanda Abbington shares painful injury update ahead of Strictly debut

The Sherlock actress is set to star on Strictly Come Dancing later this year

Amanda Abbington has shared a new health update ahead of her upcoming Strictly Come Dancing debut.

Over on Instagram, the 51-year-old TV star posted a painful-looking image of a giant blood blister on her foot.

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing shares first look at celebrities ahead of new series

Sharing a glimpse inside her Strictly rehearsals, the star noted in her caption: "Blood blister… So… Dancing in heels, when you absolutely aren't a dancer, is clearly a blister minefield but, moreover, very much a young man's game… however, onwards."

The actress finished by adding: "Back tomorrow for more shenanigans!"

© Instagram The actress spoke candidly about her Strictly journey

In a separate social media update, meanwhile, Amanda candidly detailed her Strictly progress thus far. Addressing her followers, she said: "This is a little update. So, we had our first proper big rehearsal today… I can't tell you how [expletive] amazing everybody is on it, it's such a beautiful family.

"I'm having the best time. I'm laughing so much and it's such a rollercoaster straightaway… My feet are [expletive]. It's pathetic. I came home like a little old lady; I hobbled in like a little old lady."

She went on to say: "I looked like a witch, but I'm blaming my age… but anyway, it's going to be amazing and the professional dancers, not only are they the most wonderful group of people, and the kindest group of people, they're so supportive and lovely and generous and just so kind with their compliments… but now I resemble Yoda."

© Getty Amanda is best known for her role in Sherlock

Amanda is set to battle it out on the dancefloor alongside the likes of Zara McDermott, Leyton Williams and Angela Rippon.

Speaking about the very exciting opportunity, Amanda said: "I'm thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I'm actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things!

© BBC The 2023 series is set to air later this year

"Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I'm really looking forward to the training too, I'm quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can't wait to start!"

Away from the spotlight, Amanda enjoys spending quality time with her partner Jonathan Goodwin. The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance, with Jonathan popping the question within days of meeting.

© Getty Jonathan and Amanda had their first date in Vienna

According to Amanda, the lovebirds "talked for six hours every day for eight weeks" before finally meeting in Vienna. Jonathan reportedly got down on one knee "after half an hour."

In 2021, however, former stuntman Jonathan became paralysed for life after suffering a painful injury involving two cars.

© Shutterstock Amanda and her beau Jonathan spoke about his accident on Lorraine

During an appearance on Lorraine, Amanda, who used to be married to Martin Freeman, said of her husband: "He's amazing, he makes me smile. I love him to bits; he's going from strength to strength.

"I forget he's in a wheelchair, he's independent and strong. He's genuinely my hero, I don't know what I'd do without him. He's so supportive and gorgeous. Wedding in summer it's happening."

When is Strictly returning to our screens?

While the BBC haven't announced an official start date for Strictly yet, the new series is expected to kick off towards the end of September.

The pre-recorded launch show, which will air on a Saturday night, will reveal the celebrity pairings.