Strictly's Amanda Abbington unveils unusual cure for lifelong IBS battle

Strictly contestant Amanda Abbington took to Instagram to share how her lifelong battle with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) impacts her day-to-day life, before revealing the unusual cure she'd found.

Speaking directly to the camera, Amanda said: “I’ve had IBS for about 30 years, it’s been with me a long time. My mum had colitis, my nana had colitis and anyone that has had those diseases knows that it just knocks you out and it’s horrible.

“It can debilitate you and make you feel like [expletive] for quite a while. You just want to crawl into a ball with a hot water bottle and nothing really helps."

Amanda Abbington has been open about her IBS struggle

The former Sherlock actress raised concerns about her future on Strictly, explaining her condition flares up when she's feeling anxious – an emotion she could experience during her time on the show.

“It manifests itself physically, but it’s all emotional,” Amanda said, before explaining that her husband, Jonathan Goodwin, helped ease her symptoms by hypnotising her.

Former stuntman Jonathan, who was paralysed in a performance gone wrong, performed hypnotism on his partner, with Amanda amazed by the results, saying her symptoms are "completely gone."

She said: “I don’t feel bloated, I don’t feel low, I don’t feel tearful, I could eat a massive bowl of pasta and I’m not feeling ill. He’s just taken it away... I thought I was going to have IBS for the rest of my life, now I don’t think I am.”

Amanda Abbington said her partner Jonathan Goodwin helped cure her IBS

What is hypnotherapy and what can it help with?

Hypnotherapy is a treatment that is used to help you take back control of your thoughts, feelings and actions.

It can help with a wide range of issues, including sleep issues, lack of confidence, trauma, addiction, quitting smoking, creating healthier habits, easing phobias and disordered eating.

A hypnotherapist works with your unconscious mind to uncover thought patterns and behaviour and use this as a catalyst for change.

While the mind is in a relaxed state, it's easier and faster to change negative beliefs and reframe thought patterns that are holding you back.

Amanda Abbington and Jonathan Goodwin support one another at all times

We're so happy to hear that hypnotism has helped Amanda with her struggles, and hope it means IBS won't plague her during her Strictly stint.

