Giovanni Pernice comments on Strictly future following shock injury

The Strictly Come dancing star injured his ankle over the summer

Former Strictly champion Giovanni Pernice opened his Instagram Stories to questions from his followers on Sunday, and one issue was top of their concerns: will he be well enough to take part in the show this year?

The dancer sparked concern in the summer, when he had to sit out the dance numbers in Him and Me, his stage show with close friend and co-star Anton du Beke.

After hurting his ankle during a performance, Giovanni was advised by his doctor to rest, which meant that he won't take part in some of the pre-recorded group dance numbers on the TV show.

WATCH: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice opens up about shock injury

However, as he confirmed to fans on Sunday, he is still taking part in the competition and is feeling 100 percent healthy.

In response to one question which read: "Are you doing Strictly again this year? Heard someone say you are injured x," the Italian responded: "I was yes… But I'm back and fully recovered… Can't wait!! [smiley face emoji]."

© Getty The star is headed back to Strictly

Another follower asked Giovanni: "How is your ankle?" to which he replied: "Lots of this… Is better… Thank you for asking…"

Giovanni shared the sad news that he would be missing out on several upcoming stage performances back in June, releasing a heartfelt video on Instagram where he explained that he had injured his ankle.

© Getty The star is feeling better after his injury

The star's fans were quick to show their support and send their well-wishes, with one commenting: "Look after yourself Giovanni, your health has to come first".

Others added: "Sorry to hear this Giovanni, but rest that ankle, that's the most important thing," and: "Get some TLC and some well deserved rest. That's the best medicine. Good luck Giovanni."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock With Anton Du Beke on Good Morning Britain

The pro dancer had been enjoying performing alongside his good friend Anton and delighted fans when he marked Anton's 57th birthday with a sweet series of videos, including one where he jokingly referred to the Strictly judge as his "sweetheart".

SEE: Giovanni Pernice melts hearts with emotional family reunion

MORE: Giovanni Pernice makes touching comment about Amy Dowden's Strictly return

As the pair enjoyed a small spa break, Anton prepared to head to the pool when Giovanni started the joke with him. Anton reciprocated, calling the hunk his "darling" as he sauntered off.

© BBC Giovanni is a fan fave

Other clips taken during the day showed the pair in a hotel following a shopping trip, with another one showing Anton enjoying a celebratory sparkling water with lime cordial, while Giovanni opted for a still water.

Anton looked incredibly stylish for his big day, wearing a turquoise jacket and a pair of shorts, and while Giovanni didn't give a glimpse at his full outfit, he could be seen in sunglasses, a black T-shirt and matching leather jacket.

© BBC With 2021 partner Rose Ayling-Ellis

Giovanni and Anton have an incredibly close bond and filmed in Giovanni's home country of Italy earlier in the year for their popular travel series, Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily.

The show also saw Giovanni reunite with Rose Ayling-Ellis, with whom he lifted the Glitterball Trophy in 2021. The programme was very well received, and Anton and Giovanni made a sweet video as they celebrated the moment the BBC travel documentary was nominated for an NTA award.