Iridology: How a photo of my eye helped diagnose my health conditions

Living in a society obsessed with wellness can feel like both a blessing and a curse. From biohacking to craniosacral therapy, there’s no shortage of treatments we can book to 'better' ourselves.

But how do you know where to start and which treatments are worth trying?

When I was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition three years ago, I was completely overwhelmed with information, different advice and conflicting treatment plans.

Hattie has tried many things in her quest for health

Torn between Western medicine and holistic therapies, it took me a long time to find a lifestyle that allowed me to feel well. For those of you who have read my columns – you’ll know I’ve tried (almost) everything in pursuit of a healthier life and happier heart.

There are new machines, new therapies and new treatments launching all the time. Feeling torn with where to start and how to better understand (and improve!) my overall health, I went back to the basics and booked an appointment with Dr.Hanli Rautenbach, an acclaimed iridologist and homeopath.

READ: I tried a colon cleanse and the results were not what I expected

What is iridology?

Iridology is an alternative medicine technique that dates back to Egyptian times. Iridology practitioners believe that by examining your iris (the coloured part of your eye), they can determine information about your inner systemic health.

© Getty Iridology can help identify health concerns

Using a close-up photograph of your iris, they claim to be able to see susceptibility towards certain illnesses, reflect past medical problems and predict later health issues.

The technique is used as a diagnostic tool and is a way to gather information about various different elements of your health, using a 360 approach.

What happens in iridology?

Dr. Rautenbach used a digital camera to closely photograph my iris and with the image projected on her screen, she was able to see the different markings, colours and patterns in my eye.

Up close, the marks on our iris are so small and finite, it felt like an impossible task to try and identify the different parts and how they related to our body, but there are ways to break it down.

Hattie MacAndrews wondered how accurate iridology could be

Dr. Rautenbach explained that you look at the right eye for the right side of your body and left for the left.

Looking at the eyes can help with a variety of things, including monitoring toxicity levels, inflammation, stress, acute problems, issues with vital organs or anything else relating to our overall health.

HATTIE'S COLUMN: The 20-minute ritual that switched off my busy brain instantly

With incredible accuracy and over the short course of our session, it felt like Dr. RautenbacH was reading through my detailed medical history.

She picked up on a huge array of medical issues I have dealt with over the years. There were elements of the diagnosis that could be seen as more general and relate to many of us – such as stress or having difficulty with expressing emotions or communication.

Hattie MacAndrews was impressed by the detail of her iridology reading

But it was the more specific symptoms that really threw me. She picked up on a serious head trauma from a car crash 16 years ago. She noticed that I had a build-up of toxicity in my system, I had (previously) been living in a basement flat with mould poisoning.

She immediately noticed that my thyroid looked irregular and I have high antibodies. Without wanting to disclose my entire medical history (!), I was truly astounded by the session.

Some of the issues Dr. Rautenbach picked up on were so specific to me, you just couldn’t make it up. I was in fact so blown away by the accuracy and detail that I booked sessions for four members of my family.

We compared notes afterwards and it turns out that there were no generic readings – each and every condition and potential health issue diagnosed by Dr. Rautenback was spot on.

Hattie MacAndrews recommended iridology to her family

While some of the more traditional western practitioners might roll their eyes at the concept, my experience with Dr. Rautenback was incredibly positive. For my own peace of mind, I booked a set of blood tests with my GP, who has since confirmed the worries outlined in the iridology session.

HATTIE RECOMMENDS: My tears stopped instantly when I tried this 20-minute trick

Would I recommend iridology?

My biggest takeaway from my session is that when used as a diagnostic tool, iridology is a brilliant medium and from here you are equipped to make your own choices.

I love that there’s no set path to follow in terms of treatments, and you’re free to make your own choices.

As a qualified homeopath, Dr. Rautenbach treats her patients with homeopathic remedies, but most importantly provides you with information to have an overall understanding of your body.

Dr Hanli Rautenbach is available to see clients at Kwendalo Wellness Centre in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa.