We’ve all been there - you snooze through your alarm (or you forgot to even set it), you’re already late for work and you just know you won't have time for breakfast.

Fast forward and the day goes from bad to worse, with setbacks and countless overwhelming obstacles that you can’t seem to tackle. Our brains are then flooded with negative inner chatter such as, “Why do bad things always happen to me?” or, “Just my luck!”,making us feel even worse.

We're all familiar with unlucky days. They are a shared human experience and can take its toll on our mood. Days where things don’t go your way can be emotionally draining, leaving us feeling down and stuck in the currents of life. However, understanding that these feelings are natural allows us to approach them with compassion and self-awareness.

And fear not! Bouncing back from an unlucky day is not only possible, but an essential skill in navigating the rollercoaster of life.

Read on to find out the practical steps I live by to turn the tide and help you overcome the hurdles, setting you free from an unlucky day.

How to bounce back from an unlucky day

1. Accept the bad day

The first step to bouncing back from an unlucky day is to accept that you are having an unlucky day. Acceptance is key.

Suffering arises when we struggle against reality, rather than acknowledging and embracing it with acceptance.

We need to accept what we're going through, including pain and discomfort. By practicing acceptance, we can reduce unnecessary suffering and find greater peace in the face of life's challenges.

Acknowledge that some days will be tougher than others and it's okay not to have every single thing under control all the time.

Embrace the fact that setbacks are a natural part of life, but also an opportunity for growth. By accepting the reality of an unlucky day, you free yourself from unnecessary stress.

When we accept how we feel, we lay the foundation for genuine self-discovery and healing. Embracing our emotions, even the uncomfortable ones, provides an opportunity for introspection and self-understanding.

In this vulnerable space, we discover the potential for personal growth, resilience and the strength to transform our perspective on unlucky days from moments of despair into stepping stones toward a more profound and fulfilling journey.

Have a good cry, scream, shout, call a friend - do whatever to give you space to accept and honour how you currently feel and let it all out.

2. Reflect

Take a moment to reflect on the events that unfolded during your unlucky day.

After accepting, maybe spend some time writing down your thoughts and identify any patterns or habits that may have contributed to your challenges. Use this self-reflection as an opportunity for personal growth. Learning from the setbacks will empower you to make positive changes and better navigate future hurdles.

Recognise that while some elements of your bad day may be beyond your control (delayed trains or bad weather), your response to them is within your power. Cultivate resilience by focusing on aspects you can change (setting your alarm earlier to allow for a pleasant morning) and take proactive steps to mitigate external challenges.

Whether it involves adjusting your routine, seeking support from others, or finding alternative solutions, acknowledging the external factors allows you to approach problems with a strategic mindset.

By adapting and learning from your circumstances, you not only break the cycle of unlucky days but also protect yourself against future challenges and create a proactive and empowered approach to navigating life's unpredictable twists and turns.

3. Count your lucky stars

It’s time to introduce a positive twist to your mindset - The Lucky Girl Syndrome. A mindset where you celebrate the luck you have in your life.

Rather than dwelling on the mishaps of the day, focus on the silver linings. Consider yourself fortunate for the small victories and the fact that you have the power to shape your perspective. Embracing Lucky Girl Syndrome means finding joy in the little things, even on the most challenging days.

There are always lessons in bad luck, so tap into an ounce of gratitude even for this rubbish day. It can be as simple as appreciating the birds singing or the fact you have food on the table. This shift in perspective creates a positive feedback loop, where focusing on the good attracts more of it, perpetuating the cycle of positivity.

4. Prioritise self-care

After a series of unfortunate events, it's crucial to prioritise self-care. Treat yourself with kindness and indulge in activities that bring you comfort and relaxation.

Whether it's enjoying a warm cup of tea, taking a soothing bath, or engaging in a favourite hobby, dedicating time to self-care will rejuvenate your spirit and help you reset.

Pick one activity that makes you feel good and finish your day doing that. After all, self-care isn't just an act. It's a way of saying to yourself that you are worth investing in.

Remember, setbacks and challenges are temporary and you will rise above them. You are a resilient soul that has overcome unlucky days before and you will again.

By implementing the above steps, you'll not only navigate through the tough times but also develop resilience and discover your inner strength and capacity for growth, serving you well for future obstacles.

Georgie May is a wellness expert, social media strategist and author of new book Lucky Girl: Unveiling the Secrets of Manifesting a Lucky Life (out Feb 29, £14.99).