BBC star dies aged 35 after battle with aggressive brain cancer

BBC star Maddy Anholt has passed away, her family has confirmed. The charity campaigner and TV star died aged 35 following a battle with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

The sad news comes following the birth of her daughter Opal last year. On Wednesday, Maddy's family penned a lengthy statement on GoFundMe, which read: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Maddy Anholt...

"Our beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife and mother, who left this world on Wednesday 13th September, aged 35... You may know that shortly after the birth of her incredible daughter Opal last year, Maddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer...

The message continued: "She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben.

"She spent her final weeks at her parents' home, Sunflower House, bathed in love and calm, and with the sounds of nature all around."

Thanking their support unity, the family added: "'We are overwhelmed with gratitude to the many friends who have upheld us with their love and prayers during this difficult time - as well as the countless nurses, doctors and the NHS as a whole, who treated her with unfailing dignity and compassion...

"In particular we would like to thank the magnificent team at Seaton Hospice at Home, who are the embodiment of empathy, professionalism and love."

The comedian and actor has appeared in sitcoms for BBC Three, BBC One, ITV and Channel 4. She was also an ambassador for Women's Aid. Last year, Maddy released a book called How to Leave Your Psychopath: The Essential Handbook for Escaping Toxic Relationships, in which she detailed an abusive relationship.