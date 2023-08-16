BBC Midlands star cancer ordeal: how Nick Owen's wife is supporting him through cancer diagnosis

Our thoughts are with BBC Midlands star Nick Owen, who shared he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Nick, who used to appear on Good Morning Britain learned of his cancer in April, calling the day he was diagnosed with "extensive and aggressive" cancer as "one of the worst" days of his life.

The 75-year-old TV veteran explained his wife Vicki has been supporting him through the challenging time, sharing: "[She] has been by my side all the time through this."

Nick Owen is raising awareness of prostrate cancer

Taking advice from specialist doctors, Nick opted for a radical prostatectomy to treat the disease, which involves removing the whole prostate gland. Post-surgery, Nick relied on Vicki to take care of him.

"She had to do a lot of things medically when I came home, to look after me, including having to give me an injection once a day for about a month - and she's got no experience of that, I've certainly got no experience of doing [it] myself or having it done by a non-medical professional," he explained.

"So that was one of the many ingredients [which] made it a tough time. Although I'm not exactly myself at the moment, I do feel a lot more like it," he said.

Nick has also been supported by his former co-star Anne Diamond, who has breast cancer.

Anne Diamond is supporting former co-star Nick Owen

Speaking of his diagnosis, Nick said: "[The doctor] told us that it was extensive and aggressive and I had prostate cancer full-on and something needed to be done and done pretty fast.

"And that was probably the worst day of my life, well certainly one of them, it was a very grim moment."

Nick is using his diagnosis as a chance to educate others on prostate cancer, urging his viewers to get checked for the disease, which is currently in the spotlight on EastEnders too, with Alfie Moon diagnosed with the disease.

Nick Owen has been presenting on BBC Midlands for many years

EastEnders is working with leading charities Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support as well as experts in the field to ensure the storyline is portrayed as accurately and as sensitively as possible.

Danny Bell of Macmillan Cancer Support praised the raised awareness of prostate cancer in the media, saying: “Storylines like Alfie’s play a vital role in helping to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer and the impact a cancer diagnosis can have on individuals and their families.

"We also know that men can often find it difficult to talk about cancer, to protect the people around them or simply wanting to stay strong. We hope that seeing a character like Alfie go through this experience will help open up these vital conversations and highlight the array of support that’s out there.”

For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.