Naomi Campbell, 53, is praised for candid health admission

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has been open and honest and her latest health hurdle in new documentary

Naomi Campbell, 53, is about to appear in a new AppleTV+ docuseries called The Super Models and not only does it give a unique insight into her illustrious career but Naomi also makes a candid admission during filming.

The mother-of-two confessed that she is experiencing hot flushes, which she believes to be a perimenopausal symptom.

Naomi Campbell's famous airport video

As the model gets hot and flustered at a shoot, she tells everyone: "I think I’m going through menopause. It's pre-early menopause."

She added: "I just got into a furnace…One minute, I’m fine. Next minute, just this furnace comes up… why do men not get menopause?"

© Theo Wargo The model is about to star in a new show

Director of the show, Larissa Bill, spoke to the Daily Mail about the upcoming show, and she praised Naomi for her honesty over the topic. "It's such a real moment, isn't it? To see these women in these moments where you're like, "Oh, that's so relatable...and that's Naomi Campbell". It's so amazing," she told the publication.

As well as hot flushes, the menopause has a range of symptoms that can be experienced over the process, such as mood changes, hair loss and night sweats.

What is the perimenopause?

"The perimenopause is when your hormone levels start to change. But it’s before your periods stop completely. It can cause a wide range of symptoms, both physically and mentally," Dr Samantha Wild writes for Bupa.

She also explains: "It will happen naturally between the ages of 45 and 55 and last for a few months to several years" and advises speaking to a GP about medication options if required.

Naomi is a mother of two

Naomi isn’t the only celebrity who has spoken out about their experience with the menopause as Michelle Obama has opened up about her personal health.

"I never used to weigh myself. I'm not trying to stick to numbers, but when you're in menopause, you have this slow creep that you just don't realize," Michelle told People.

© Shutterstock Michelle Obama has opened up about her own experience with the menopause

Speaking about her friends, she said: "We're all in menopause with stretchy [waist] bands and our athleisure wear on, and you look up and you can't fit the outfits you had last year. I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."

Who are Naomi Campbell's children?

Naomi has a two-year-old daughter and a newborn son, and while she prefers to keep them largely out of the limelight she has spoken out about life as a mum.

WOW: Naomi Campbell's most stylish 90s runway moments

In The Super Models documentary, which will air on 20 September, host Sheinelle Jones asks: "What is it like?, to which Naomi responded: "A lot of fun. I love it, it's a lot of fun. Each day is a surprise, you don't know what's going to happen, I don't know what my daughter's going to say."