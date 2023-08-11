Supermodels Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell reunite for epic reason: see now and then pics

Back in fashion! Original supermodels Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell have reunited to appear on the cover of Vogue's September issue and they look incredible.

With Linda, 58, in a black metallic blazer, Cindy, 57, in a form fitted long-sleeved black maxi gown, Christy, 54, in a sleek blazer dress and 53-year-old Naomi wearing a sleeveless column dress, the foursome looked every inch the original supermodels that made them famous 30 years ago.

"In the late ’80s to mid-’90s, high fashion went from a niche aspirational hobby to a pillar of mainstream entertainment—and at the center of this transformation were Christy, Naomi, Cindy, and Linda, whose rare combination of extraordinarily photogenic features, born-with-it confidence, quick wit, intuitive style, intense curiosity, and utterly bananas work ethic flipped the switch for the industry. And the lights have never gone off," Vogue captioned the picture.

The four have come together for a new docuseries called The Supermodels, a retrospective which will tell the story of their lives since finding fame in the late 1980s and feature exclusive interviews with each of the catwalk icons.

"Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself," shared Apple TV+. "Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women’s roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow."

It is expected that Linda will also talk about the allegations that she had been left brutally disfigured by cosmetic procedure. In September 2021 Linda - who famously once said, "I don't get out of bed for less than $10,000 a day," - revealed that she had "developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia or PAH" after CoolSculpting treatments.

She claimed that it had "not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing" and that she had "become a recluse".

Cindy and Naomi were among the many famous faces to share their love and support, with Cindy writing: "Linda - your strength and true essence are forever recognizable and iconic! Bravo!"

Naomi added: "I applaud you for your Courage and strength to Share your experience and not be held hostage by it anymore. You know I love you. We love you and [are] here for you always Right by your side."

Today Cindy is now married to Rande Gerber and their daughter, Kaia, is a model in her own right. Christy is married to actor Edward Burns, and they have two children together; her sister is married to Ed's brother. She is also the author of Living Yoga: Creating A Life Practice.

Naomi surprised fans in 2021 when she revealed she had welcomed a baby girl, and confirmed a year later she had not been adopted. In June 2023, she told fans that she had welcomed a baby boy. Naomi, 53, wrote: "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo It's never too late to become a mother."

© Getty Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford attending the Vogue Italia 'The New Beginning' party during Milan Fashion Week in 2018

Linda has a 16-year-old son whom she welcomed in October 2006. Court papers later revealed the father was François-Henri Pinault, who later married Salma Hayek. Linda claimed that Pinault had never supported her or their son, and she filed a child support order in 2011 seeking $46,000 a month, which would have allegedly been the largest support order ever granted..

In May 2012 the two reached an out-of-court settlement.

Take a look at the woman in action back in the day…

When will The Supermodels be released?

The show will premiere later this year on September 20 via Apple TV+, coinciding with Milan Fashion Week.