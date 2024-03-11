Christina Applegate, 52, shares devastating health update amid MS battle

In a candid and revealing interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Christina Applegate delved into the profound impact multiple sclerosis (MS) has had on her life, describing it as "living in hell."

At 52, attending public events like the 2024 Emmy Awards becomes a Herculean task for Christina, who bravely faces the realities of her condition daily.

"I got so freaked out," Christina recounted of her experience at the star-studded Emmy Awards ceremony, where she presented the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

"I actually kind of blacked out. People said, 'Oh, you were so funny,' and I'm like, 'I don't even know what I said.'"

Despite the challenges, the warmth and support from the audience at the Emmys, where she received a standing ovation, offered her a moment of solace.

"I live kind of in hell... It's a little difficult just for my system, but of course, the support is wonderful, and I'm really grateful," she shared, expressing her appreciation for the encouragement she's received.

The conversation took a lighter turn when Christina humorously remarked on the standing ovation, saying:"You're totally shaming disability by standing up, it's fine!" She later added, "I felt really beloved, and it was a beautiful thing. I'm just going to say this, that audience stood up for everybody!"

Sitting alongside Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also battles MS, Christina reflected on the onset of her symptoms at age 40, contrasting with Jamie-Lynn's diagnosis at 20.

The disease's progression has forced Christina to contemplate her future in acting. "This is a progressive disease. I don't know if I'm going to get worse," she admitted to Vanity Fair.

"There are just certain things that people take for granted in their lives that I took for granted. Going down the stairs, carrying things - you can't do that anymore. It… sucks."

Christina opened up about the adjustments she's had to make, including relying on a friend and a caretaker to help care for her daughter Sadie.

"I actually don't want to be around a lot of people because I'm immunocompromised. I also don't want a lot of stimulation of the nervous system because it can be a little bit too much for me. I like to keep it as quiet and as mellow as possible," she explained.

Her diagnosis, which came just before the production of the final season of Dead to Me in 2021, added unforeseen challenges to her professional life.

"None of us knew I was going to be sick and gain 40 pounds from medication and have immobility," she detailed.

Upon reflecting on her acting career, Christina expressed deep admiration for her Dead to Me co-star, Linda Cardellini.

"I’m probably not going to work on-camera again, but I'm so glad that I went out with someone who is by far the greatest actress I’ve ever worked with in my entire life, if not the greatest human I’ve ever known," she admitted.

