Christina Applegate claps back at troll accusing her of bad plastic surgery: 'I laughed'

Christina Applegate responded on Twitter to comments about her "changing appearance" having plastic surgery to blame
Christina Applegate will not tolerate hateful comments about her appearance.
The Dead to Me star got candid about online bullying regarding her looks in light of her battle with MS, and wasn't afraid to shut it down on Twitter.
At the end of 2022, the actress made her first public appearances since announcing her MS diagnosis, including an emotional ceremony in which she received her Hollywood star.
Christina took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a cruel interaction with an online troll, who blamed plastic surgery, as opposed to MS, forrecent changes in her appearance.
"Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the [Critic's Choice Awards]," she tweeted.
Afterwards, it appears she attempted to message the troll on Instagram, who told her: "MS didn't make you look that way a plastic surgeon did," adding: "And you are a scammer and not Christina Applegate."
The star was transparent about the interaction
The Married with Children alum added in her tweet: "Of course I told her that it wasn't nice. This was her reply."
The screenshot she shared revealed that her hater's answer was: "And a bad plastic surgeon at that." Despite the harsh interaction, Christina then added: "What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed."
Christina shared an equally as candid tweet about her attendance at the Critics Choice Awards
Fans were quick to send her encouragement in the replies below the tweet, writing: "It doesn't even have to do with you. They may as well be talking to themself as the self loathing in that person is beyond obvious," and: "Only very unhappy angry people hurt others," as well as: "My darling. You are beautiful inside and out," plus another supporter added: "You do not deserve this. Glad you laughed."
The photo in question was from Christina's attendance at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, for which she brought along her daughter, Sadie Grace, eleven, who she shares with her husband of ten years, musician Martyn LeNoble.
