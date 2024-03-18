Oprah defends Ozempic use in new documentary after 40lbs weight loss

Oprah has recently addressed the public to ardently defend her use of Ozempic, following her departure from her role as a Weight Watchers ambassador, amidst the swirling controversy over her decision to utilize a weight loss drug for slimming down.

At 70 years old, the television icon, who has been showcasing a significantly slimmer figure after losing over 40lbs with the aid of Ozempic, is set to introduce her journey with the drug to audiences worldwide through her forthcoming TV documentary, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution.

As the broadcast of Oprah's special nears, a preview aired by Good Morning America revealed Oprah's candid confrontation of the stigma surrounding the use of drugs for weight loss.

Oprah expressed her frustration with the judgment she has faced, stating: "I am absolutely done with dealing with shaming from other people," and emphasized her desire for the documentary to inspire a positive outlook among viewers.

© Instagram Oprah has lost over 40lbs

She highlighted a critical message she hopes to impart, declaring, "The number one thing I hope people come away with is knowing that [obesity] is a disease, and it's in the brain."

The documentary also features insights from obesity medicine specialist Dr. Jen Ashton, who discussed with Oprah the complex nature of obesity as a chronic condition rather than a character flaw.

© Getty Oprah wowed in a purple mermaid gown

Oprah, resonating with Dr. Jen's perspective, affirmed: "Oh, I love that so much, Dr. Jen. It's a disease, not a character flaw."

Oprah's decision to step down from Weight Watchers was further explained during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she articulated her wish to freely discuss her experiences without any perceived conflicts of interest.

© Getty Oprah loves a pop of purple

"I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest," she stated, revealing her resignation from the board and her generous donation of shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture to eliminate any doubts regarding her intentions with the documentary.

In her crusade against the stigma of weight loss drugs, Oprah disclosed to People her strategic use of the medication as a tool to manage her weight fluctuations.

© Getty Images Oprah Winfrey at the Grammy Awards

She shared her relief and gratitude for the availability of a medically approved prescription, emphasizing, "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," and revealed that she had recommended the weight loss aid to others before deciding to embrace it herself.

Addressing the speculations and her eventual acknowledgment of taking weight loss medication, Oprah stressed the personal significance of the topic.

"It is a very personal topic for me," she conveyed, underlining the widespread struggle with weight and obesity that many face globally.

Oprah's journey to improved health began with knee surgery in 2021, which propelled her towards adopting healthier habits and a disciplined regimen, including early dinners, ample water intake, adherence to WeightWatchers principles, and regular physical activity.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.