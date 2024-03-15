Oprah Winfrey, 70, wows in unexpected super-flattering jeans for new appearance

Oprah Winfrey was spotted entering the studios ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and she looked so stylish.

The talk show veteran, 70, was seen waving to fans as she stepped out in a pair of super-flattering dark-wash jeans. Her bootcut fit jeans were an effortlessly cool style with warm ochre stitching.

© Getty Oprah Winfrey waved at fans as she arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live

The most eye-catching feature of Oprah's fitted jeans was the oversized zip with the Louis Vuitton 'LV' monogram on it. The star of The Oprah Winfrey Show opted for a layered look to complement her jeans.

© Getty Oprah rocked fitted jeans in a dark wash

The CBS anchor paired a sparkly bodysuit in a mustard hue with a cropped sweater in the same shade that was ribbed with a turtle neck. The stylish ensemble was paired with tan leather pointed-toe boots.

© Getty Oprah swapped her usual fitted dresses for a casual look

Accessories were crucial to the success of Oprah's daytime chic look. She popped on a pair of light brown sunglasses and statement gold earrings to tie all the warm tones together. To complete the look, the TV host wore her hair in soft curls and rocked a glossy lip.

Oprah then switched up her look, rocking a totally different fit just hours later. The former host of 60 Minutes was seen leaving Jimmy Kimmel's studio wearing a cinched black dress to head to the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

© Getty Oprah rocked a maxi blazer dress

The star of Oprah's Book Club ditched her jeans in favour of the mid-length garment which featured a blazer look with sharp lapels and double-breasted buttons down the front with mock pockets, all in purple to break up the black.

© Getty Oprah loves a pop of purple

She styled the piece with a pair of sophisticated black suede heels. Oprah swapped her natural daytime makeup for a deep purple shimmery smokey eye.

© Getty Oprah spoke onstage during the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards

Her drop diamond earrings were stunning and Oprah's hair was worn in blow-dried waves with mountains of volume at the root.

The TV icon spoke on stage as she accepted the Vanguard award. The event celebrates those who have fairly, accurately, and inclusively represented the LGBTQ+ community.

© Getty Oprah was unrecognizable in sequins

Oprah also pulled out the stops when she appeared onstage at the Grammy Awards earlier this month. The Color Purple actress looked so different with her iconic blow-dried locks scraped off her face into a high luscious ponytail.

© Getty Oprah wowed in a purple mermaid gown

The A Wrinkle in Time star wore a black sequinned A-line dress with a collarless open neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. To complete her look, Oprah wore a pair of sheer black stockings and her go-to black stilettos.