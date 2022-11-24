10 adorable photos of England football stars with their kids: Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford & more A lot of the squad members have mini-mes

The lavish life of a footballer has captivated media attention for decades. The cars, the clothes, the pads – it's all so luxurious. Yet, something else Premier League players can afford are large families, meaning many footballers have little ones waiting for them at home.

From Harry Kane to Kyle Walker, Phil Foden to Raheem Sterling, there are numerous members of the England team currently playing in the World Cup in Qatar who no doubt have mini-mes cheering them on from the sidelines.

We've rounded up the cutest parenting photos of footballing stars with their kids. It's coming home – and for the England squad's kids, so are their dads. Keep scrolling to discover some seriously sweet snaps…

Harry Kane

Harry Kane is a doting dad to three children that he shares with his wife Katie Goodland. His young clan includes Ivy, five, Vivienne Jane, three and Louis, one – plus two Labradors, Brady and Wilson.

Phil Foden

Phil Foden has one child with his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke – a son called Ronnie, born in January 2019.

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is a doting girl dad. The star has two daughters with his wife Fern Hawkins - Lillie Saint, three, and Piper Rose, two.

Jordan Pickford

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford shares a son called Arlo George with his wife Megan Davison. Pickford's son is now three-years-old and makes the occasional appearance on the star's Instagram feed.

Conor Coady

Conor Coady shares three sons with his wife Amie. His clan cute consists of sons Henri, five, Freddie, four and Louie, two.

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has two tiny tots whom he shares with his girlfriend Anouska Santos. The couple are mum and dad to a son called Reign, two, and a daughter, Storie, who is six months old.

Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier and his wife Charlotte have three youngsters. The former Atletico Madrid full-back is dad to Jacob, five, Esme Rose, two, and a six-month-old baby whose name they have kept private.

James Maddison

James Maddison adores his one-year-old son Leo, who regularly pops up on the star's social media. He shares his only child with his girlfriend Kennedy Alexa, who gave birth in July 2021.

John Stones

Defender John Stones has one child, a daughter, with his ex-girlfriend Millie Savage. The star is particularly private when it comes to his family, but he was pictured with his adorable baby girl during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is a dad to nine-year-old daughter Melody Rose whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Clarke, back in 2012. The forward is also a dad to sons, Thiago, four, and two-year-old Thai, whom he shares with his current partner, Paige Milan.

