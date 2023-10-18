I just watched Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story - and these are my honest thoughts

Coleen Rooney has always fascinated people, hasn't she? And being married to one of the most talented and talked-about footballers of all time, Wayne Rooney, it’s hardly surprising. The mother-of-four steadily became a star in her own right due to her love of fashion (remember when she rocked those Juicy Couture tracksuits and Pucci rain boots in the early noughties?) and her warm, kind and instantly likeable nature.

She exploded back onto our radar in 2019, however, when she now infamously revealed her fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy had sneakily sold private pictures and stories from her personal Instagram account to tabloid The Sun. Who could forget THAT '....It's Rebekah Vardy' post? The Liverpool-born gal revealed her impressive sleuthing skills and name checked Jamie Vardy’s wife as the culprit. Epic then, still epic now.

It may have happened almost four years ago, but Coleen Rooney: The REAL Wagatha Story is one of the most eagerly anticipated releases of 2023 and drops on Disney+ on 18 October.

I was lucky enough to check out the first episode of the documentary 24 hours before it hit television sets at a special screening at the uber chic Soho Hotel in central London. Nestled in my comfy seat, armed with a glass of champagne and salty popcorn, surrounded by influencers and Coleen herself, I switched off from the world to watch. (And I mean literally switched off - no phones allowed under any circumstances and there was even security.)

Is it worth a watch?

© Dave Benett Coleen Rooney, the woman of the hour, pictured at the VIP Screening of new Disney+ series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story

In short, yes. This glossy, three-part docuseries really reminded me of The Kardashians (also on Disney+) in that it’s effortlessly executed. There are lots of clips of Coleen talking directly to the camera, giving her raw perspective on the scandal and ensuing court case. No detail is off limits, so if you’re a fan of this kind of vibe, you’re going to love the drama and the little nuggets of detail that only the woman herself can give you. The music is super dramatic too, I was on the edge of my seat!

The main lady looks stunning in a pink cashmere top and gold jewellery as she addresses the camera. Who needs Kim K?

I enjoyed a sneak peek at the new Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story series at the exclusive Soho Hotel in London

Pristine production aside, the format itself really reminded me of a diary; it’s a truly intimate, honest account of her life in the spotlight... and I have to say, I do believe her story.

Although I’ve written about Coleen and her outfits for years, she is notoriously private and I don’t think I’ve heard her speak that much. So I was intrigued to hear her open up in such a straightforward way. The programme definitely shows her in a new light; she’s confident, self-assured, very articulate, intelligent and assertive. Viewers will be interested to know that she was a straight-A student growing up. Her parents appear too, and of course, hubby Wayne.

© Dave Benett Coleen broke the internet in 2019 with THAT Rebekah Vardy caption - and finally tells the story in her own words

This first episode is like a filling starter of a three-course meal. It focuses on how the Rooneys met, and the pair’s meteoric rise to fame. I was delighted to observe never-before-seen home videos of the 37-year-old as a teenager, then known by her maiden name Coleen McLoughlin, as well as images of where she grew up and even the spot where the couple had their first kiss. So cute. Coleen speaks fondly of this time and it’s a really sweet part of the series.

Coleen even openly discusses their much-speculated marriage problems, detailing Wayne’s 2017 drink driving incident involving Laura Simpson, and the fact she personally called the lady in question to ask her about what happened. I had no idea she did that!

© Dan Kitwood The highly publicised court case against Rebekah Vardy will be the subject of episode 3... and I can't wait to watch

Refreshingly truthful and open about a topic that was clearly hard on their family, the programme gave me a newfound respect for Coleen. It’s something she hasn’t really commented on before and I thought it was pretty brave.

Towards the end of the first episode, Coleen reveals the moment she noticed private snaps from her Instagram account ending up in the papers and how distressing it was. She emotionally explains how she went through her follower list, which only consisted of good friends and family members, and wondered who was doing the dirty on her. I was gripped, especially when she shared previously unseen texts from Ms Vardy, asking her if she was OK and inquiring whether she thought The Sun had hacked her phone. Juicy…

The series is a total binge fest; you’re going to want to watch the whole three-parter in one sitting





I am actually dying to see the next two parts. The series is a total binge fest; you’re going to want to immediately watch the whole three-parter in one sitting.

What’s to come?

The second episode focuses on the aftermath of Coleen telling the world who had sold her out, and the third (which I’m told is the most compelling) is all the action from the trial at the Old Bailey in London. I must confess, this is the one I’m most excited about - I remember when it went to court and covered what the two WAGs at war were wearing. Don't judge me - life is a catwalk, so they say.

© Future Publishing I was gripped, especially when she shared previously unseen texts from Ms Vardy

Any downsides?

If you were fascinated by the whole debacle and you love the glitz and glam world of footballers and their wives, you will love this fast-paced production, which is filled with drama, gossip and a sprinkling of emotion. I was hooked. That being said, if you find the topic itself a little juvenile and frivolous, you may find it an indulgent watch given all that’s going on in the world right now. But programmes like this are an escapism and it’s… not that deep. Enjoy!

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story launches today exclusively on Disney+ in the UK, with all episodes available to stream.