Prince Harry's wellness secret behind athletic new appearance revealed

Prince Harry has more than evidenced his athletic prowess in recent weeks, having taken part in everything from charity polo matches in Florida to skiing in Whistler and volleyball in Nigeria.

His athletic frame and healthy glow has caught the attention of royal fans, too, who have commented on the Duke of Sussex's noticeably "healthy" stature.

WATCH: Prince Harry works up a sweat playing basketball

"Prince Harry is looking so good!" gushed a fan on X after the Sussexes arrived in Nigeria for their three-day tour this month. "So good to see Harry looking so well and happy," agreed another.

Prince Harry's wellness secret revealed

Meghan and Harry have previously worked with Gabriela Peacock, a nutritional advisor to the royal family and founder of GP Nutrition.

Gabriela, who is considered one of Princess Beatrice's closest friends, has long been in the royal circle. The nutritionist is credited with preparing Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie and cousin Prince Harry for their weddings, and her star-studded client list extends from BAFTA winners to Hollywood icons.

© Alamy Prince Harry's 'healthy' appearance has caught the attention of royal fans

Reportedly, Prince Harry has become a fan and regular user of Gabriela’s "Cleanse Blend" supplements, which promise to use "the finest essential minerals, vitamins and superfoods to nourish from within and support greater wellness." Could this be why the Duke looks so well?

According to GP Nutrition, the 'Cleanse Blend' supplements are a "potent combination of nourishing and green superfoods curated to support the liver with its complex processes."

© Alamy Prince Harry showed off his sporty prowess at a charity polo match in April

It's also "formulated with powerful antioxidants and amino acids to enhance the body's natural detoxification pathways increasing energy and supporting greater wellness."

The supplements are recommended for daily use as well as in short doses "to support liver detoxification" after a holiday or alcohol-heavy celebration.

Prince Harry in action at last year's Polo Cup in Aspen

It is no secret that Prince Harry was once a notorious partier, detailed extensively in his memoir, Spare.

Ahead of his wedding to Meghan in 2018, it was reported the Duke was cutting back on things like processed food and alcohol in a bid to be his healthiest for the big day - and it seems he's kept up the wellness-focused lifestyle.

Meghan and Harry dancing at their wedding in 2018

Prince Harry's wellness routine

It's not just supplements that are aiding Prince Harry's royal glow. Speaking at an Inner Work Day for BetterUp in 2022, Harry revealed how he takes care of his physical as well as mental health, revealing he now takes around 45 minutes each morning "either for workouts, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate".

© Getty Do you think Prince Harry is looking stronger?

The Duke has appeared to embrace the sunny Montecitio lifestyle, too. In an interview published in Vanity Fair, Harry's friend said: "Harry used to love lying in, but he’s up super early with Meghan, and the first thing he says he does is a workout, then he has a green juice."

Meghan is definitely behind his new regimen. They both see a nutritionist and are into their supplements," the same friend elaborated.