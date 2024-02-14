Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kick off Canada trip on Valentine's Day - live updates

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kicked off their three-day visit to Canada.

Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, are joining competitors at a winter training camp to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

The couple will be meeting team managers, coaches and competitors to experience winter adaptive sports ahead of the Games next year.

The Sussexes were spotted touching down in a private jet at Vancouver airport on Tuesday lunchtime local time, having travelled from Santa Barbara, near to their Montecito home.

Their trip comes just days after Harry and Meghan launched their new Sussex.com website, which is operated by the Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as a "one-stop shop" for all their activities.

It was also announced on Tuesday that Meghan has signed a new deal with Lemonada Media to create a new podcast series. It comes after the Sussexes' deal with Spotify ended last summer after one series of Meghan's Archetypes show.

What are the Invictus Games?

© Getty Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans, in 2014.

Learn more about the Games and why it's so special to the Duke in the video below.

WATCH: What are the Invictus Games?

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will bring together over 500 competitors from over 20 nations to compete in adaptive sports, including the new winter sports: Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Skeleton, and Wheelchair Curling.

Why Canada is so special to Harry and Meghan

© Getty Harry and Meghan made their public debut at the Invictus Games Toronto in 2017

American actress Meghan was working and living in Canada when she began dating Harry in 2016, with the Prince making transatlantic flights to his future wife in Toronto while she was appearing on US legal drama Suits.

In 2017, the couple made their public debut at the Invictus Games Toronto, just a couple of months before they announced their engagement.

In late 2019, the Duke and Duchess took an extended break from royal duties on Vancouver Island, along with baby Archie.

They rented the Mille Fleurs mansion in North Saanich on the island, where they spent Christmas and the first few weeks of 2020, when they announced their decision to step back as senior royals.