Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newlywed woes on honeymoon

People often talk about being in a newlywed bubble post-wedding, but that's not quite how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's married life began.

In an extract in his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex shared that his and Meghan's honeymoon didn't go quite to plan. The couple spent 10 days in the Mediterranean, with Harry writing: "Our honeymoon a closely guarded secret. We left London in a car disguised as a removals van, the windows covered with cardboard, and went to the Mediterranean for ten days. Glorious to be away, on the sea, in the sun."

Though it sounds dreamy, Harry continued: "But we were also sick. The build-up to the wedding had worn us down."

The wearing down that Prince Harry refers to sounds like exhaustion or burnout, which is no surprise given the amount of stress he and Meghan through in the lead-up to their big day.

While they were unwell, it's likely Meghan had some remedies up her sleeve, with another passage detailing the way the former actress treats illness.

Speaking of an occasion when Prince William and Princess Kate had visited the Sussexes when William was ill, Harry wrote: "Willy had a cold: he was sneezing and coughing, and Meg ran upstairs to get him some of her homeopathic cure-alls.

"Oregano oil, turmeric. He seemed charmed, moved, though Kate announced to the table that he'd never take such unconventional remedies."

Meghan is known to be a fan of alternative medicine for treating ailments, even sharing in an old interview that she is a big fan of Chinese medicine, using it to treat migraines that she had been hospitalised with.

"I have been a longtime believer in acupuncture. I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalised for them), and acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life. Migraine-free living is a game-changer," Meghan told The Chalkboard.

Meghan reportedly had regular acupuncture sessions prior to the birth of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. It's reported that she used celebrity acupuncturist Ross Barr to carry out the treatment.

Meghan also relies on supplements to keep her well, telling The Chalkboard that she takes: "Magnesium, B-12 drops, multivitamin and sometimes ashwaganda makes it into the mix too!"

In the same interview, she shared the contents of her medicine cabinet, and it certainly corresponds with what her husband said about her homeopathic remedies – though painkillers are in there too.

When quizzed on what she always had in stock, the former Suits star answered: "Tea tree oil, Neurofen, bandaids, yoga balm, and Honest Company’s Organic Healing Balm (that stuff is amazing!)."

She also revealed the book she turns to when she's under the weather, writing: "Prescription for Nutritional Healing — I always reference that book to help fix what ails me. It’s awesome! My mom gives me an updated version every time they come out."

