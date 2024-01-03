I'm a nutritionist and this is how to reset your diet for a healthier 2024

Gabriela Peacock is a nutritional therapist and has worked with a host of stars including HRH Princess Beatrice, Joan Collins and Billie Piper, with Princess Beatrice saying of her approach: "Gabriela’s advice is full of solutions that work brilliantly for all aspects of your life."

We spoke to the nutrition expert for her tips on how to reset your diet to feel more energetic and youthful in 2024. In her reset video, Gabriela shares with HELLO! three simple ways you can reset your diet to kickstart your wellbeing and look younger… Watch her advice below and read on to find out more about Gabriela.

Who is Gabriela Peacock?

Previously a model, Gabriela spent nine years studying nutrition before setting up her first clinic in London in 2012. A few years later, she launched a range of supplements based on her extensive experience understanding the role supplements play in supporting restful sleep, increased energy, healthy immune function, weight loss and general physical and mental wellbeing.

Wanting to help more people than she could in her clinic, she went on to create GP Nutrition and is the bestselling author of two books including her latest, 2 Weeks To A Younger You.

Gabriela's advice for resetting your diet

1. Balance your blood sugar

Gabriela advises including good quality protein in every meal, alongside carbohydrates to ensure your blood sugar is balanced.

2. Try intermittent fasting

Gabriela suggests including intermittent fasting in your lifestyle, in a way that works for you. "It's important to find the one that really works for you," she implores. "That's the only way it will be effective and sustainable."

Her favourite mode of fasting is 16:8, which sees you eat in an eight-hour window.

3. Take supplements

Look for supplements with high potency and bioavailability, Gabriela says.

