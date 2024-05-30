Sophia Loren looks incredible at 89 as she steps out with a cane in new photos

Sophia Loren will be celebrating her 90th birthday in September and she looked incredible as she stepped out during a rare public appearance.

The Oscar-winning actress, 89, was spotted walking with the assistance of a cane after dining at celebrity hotspot Cipriani in Beverly Hills.

Sophia looked radiant with her auburn hair perfectly styled in bouncy curls as she smiled at onlookers when exiting the restaurant with friends.

For the occasion, Sophia slipped on a blue leopard print blazer over a simple white top with black pants and matching black flat shoes. She added a pair of yellow-tinted glasses and rocked dark nude lips with a hint of blush to warm her complexion.

© APEX / MEGA Sophia looked in great health during her rare public outing

The Italian-born actress appeared to be in good health after being hospitalized in September following a fall inside her home in Switzerland.

Sophia sustained multiple fractures to her hip, and a serious fracture to her femur which resulted in surgery, after she slipped and fell in her bathroom.

The news was initially broken by the restaurant that Sophia was set to open on September 26 in the Italian city of Bari.

"A fall at her home in Geneva today caused Ms Loren hip fractures," a brief statement read on social media. "Operated with a positive outcome, she will now have to observe a short period of recovery and follow a road to rehabilitation.

© APEX / MEGA Sophia is walking with the assistance of a cane

"Thankfully everything worked out for the best and the Lady will be back with us very soon. The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery."

Sophia's two sons, Carlo Ponti Jr., 55, and Edoardo Ponti, 51, were by their mother's side at the hospital in Switzerland.

Following the incident, Sophia's representative shared a statement on her behalf.

© APEX / MEGA Sophia looked great in her stylish outfit

It read: "I thank everyone for the closeness and affection that they have been showing me. I'm better, I just need to do rehabilitation and to take some time off."

Ahead of her milestone birthday, Sophia has been candid about aging and previously admitted that she never thought she would live as long a life as she has.

© Getty Sophia in 1958

"When I was 20, I didn't think that one day I would live to 80, but you do. You think, 'My god, all this time went by? I can't believe it,'" she told W Magazine in 2016.

As for how she feels about turning 90, Sophia previously told AARP: The Magazine: "When I look in the mirror, I cheer for myself. I don't ask, 'Are you great?' or 'Are you beautiful?' No! It's how I feel inside, how secure I am, how happy I am. That's what matters."