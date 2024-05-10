Dustin Hoffman's appearance at 86 will leave fans lost for words - see rare photos with wife

Love was in the air for Dustin Hoffman and his wife, Lisa, this week when they stepped out for a rare public appearance together.

The long-time couple held hands and paused for a kiss as they soaked up the spring sunshine in London.

While their adorable PDA drew approving glances, the actor's youthful appearance also attracted attention.

The Hollywood legend looked years younger than 86 as he smiled and waved at the cameras.

He was tanned and carefree as he strolled through the city and ducked into boutiques with his wife of 43 years.

© Backgrid Dustin Hoffman smiles and waves for the camera

Dustin is still making movies

Dustin's only issue seemed to be that he was struggling with allergies and dabbed his reddened eyes with a tissue, before popping his sunglasses back on.

The Meet the Fockers star hasn't yet retired from the big screen and most recently voiced Master Shifu in the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

© Backgrid Dustin Hoffman and his wife Lisa looked smitten during their London trip

He attended the movie's premiere with Lisa and two of their cute grandchildren.

Dustin shares two grown children with his ex-wife, Anne Byrne, and four with Lisa, 69.

© Backgrid Dustin and Lisa Hoffman held hands as they shopped

Dustin's marriage

The brood traveled the world for Dustin's career as a movie star but they say their values were always "traditional".

Lisa - who is an entrepreneur in the cosmetics industry - previously said: "Our priority was to be with the kids. Even if we had a social obligation later, we would have dinner with the kids first and go out later. We still all love being around the table together.”

© Getty Images Dustin Hoffman and wife Lisa have been married for 43 years

She also joked about her lengthy marriage to her famous husband when she told The Telegraph: "I say in Hollywood, it's like dog years, so you have to multiply that by 7."

Not that marriage is a walk in the park. Lisa told Closer Weekly. "We work hard at it. I knew I was going to end up with Dusty, and that my life would be traveling around with him.”

© Getty Images Dustin and Lisa with two of their grandchildren

Their connection goes back a long way as Dustin's mother knew Lisa's grandmother, however they didn't meet until they both attended a family party when he was 27 and she was 10.

Lisa remembers the day fondly, telling Daily Mail in 2007: "Dustin was telling us jokes, playing the piano and encouraging me to dance around the living room. After we got together, my grandmother reminded me that later that day I had said, 'I hope he waits for me because I want to marry him.'"