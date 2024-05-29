Chris Hemsworth's day on a plate: What he eats to achieve his incredible physique

Chris Hemsworth, renowned for his impressive physique, has a dedicated nutrition and fitness regimen that helps him maintain his superhero body.

His personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, gives HELLO! an exclusive insight into Chris's daily diet and workout routine, revealing the secrets behind his incredible transformation for roles like Furiosa.

Chris’ day on a plate

Nutrition plays a crucial role in achieving and maintaining the desired body composition, ensuring that health and training performance are not compromised. For his role in Furiosa, Chris followed a specific meal plan tailored to his demanding schedule.

“We still managed to fit in three meals a day, focusing on whole foods and a decent serving of protein in every meal," Luke explains. "However, we adopted a 16:8 fasting schedule, aligning meal times with the film shooting roster, meaning the first meal was closer to lunchtime.”

© Matrix Chris Hemsworth has an incredible health and fitness routine

Luke highlights that fasting isn't a constant practice but proved beneficial during the shoot for consistency. Here are some examples of Chris's meals:

Breakfast: A protein shake made with pitted dates, a frozen banana, almond butter, ice cubes, coconut water, and a scoop of protein powder.

Lunch: Chicken prepared in the air fryer, served with white rice and green vegetables, a versatile meal that can be enjoyed hot or cold.

Dinner: Three fried eggs on Ezekiel bread, accompanied by avocado, spinach, and two chicken sausages.

© Instagram Chris working out at home

Indulgences and treats

Even with a strict diet, Chris does allow himself some indulgences. “Treats would be dark chocolate," Luke shares. "If we’re going for a cheat meal, it’s normally a burger or a ham and cheese toastie.”

Inside Chris Hemsworth's insane home gym

Essential workouts

When it comes to workouts, Luke emphasizes the importance of fundamental bodyweight movements. “I always like the bodyweight movements of squats, pull-ups, and push-ups. Depending on who I’m training, we increase the intensity by adding load. I incorporate a lot of these movements in my workouts on Centr.”

Chris Hemsworth's dedication to health and fitness

The star’s health and fitness journey led to the creation of Centr, a holistic wellness app. Luke sheds light on the motivation behind this venture.

© Instagram Chris gets into shape for his new role Furiosa

“Chris has always been deeply passionate about health - I know this first-hand since we’ve been playing sport, surfing, and working out together since we were teenagers.

When he started training like a superhero, he realized the power of looking at fitness, nutrition, and mental wellness as a whole, and he wanted to make this available to more people around the world.”

© Instagram Chris and Elsa often share workout videos online

Luke adds, “People can live well by making small changes to their daily habits; myself and the whole team of Centr trainers are here to help with that with our programs like Power Shred.

Over the years, Chris has learned so much from needing to change his physique for different roles, and always gets asked what he did and how he did it. This is what gave him the idea to start Centr - to be able to share everything he has learned over the years.”